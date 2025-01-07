Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,047.54
3,242.5
2,815.32
2,230.85
yoy growth (%)
24.82
15.17
26.19
10.53
Raw materials
-3,567.82
-2,621.41
-2,001.14
-1,770.93
As % of sales
88.14
80.84
71.08
79.38
Employee costs
-100.07
-103.59
-97.57
-65.99
As % of sales
2.47
3.19
3.46
2.95
Other costs
-153.57
-155.86
-106.29
-97.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.79
4.8
3.77
4.38
Operating profit
226.06
361.64
610.3
296.17
OPM
5.58
11.15
21.67
13.27
Depreciation
-21.1
-21.32
-14.66
-11.51
Interest expense
-1.14
-0.49
-1.24
-2.57
Other income
60.45
64.36
35.54
14.22
Profit before tax
264.27
404.19
629.94
296.3
Taxes
-65.02
-98.82
-214.21
-100.01
Tax rate
-24.6
-24.44
-34
-33.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0.07
Adj. profit
199.25
305.37
415.73
196.36
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.79
0.05
Net profit
199.25
305.37
414.93
196.42
yoy growth (%)
-34.74
-26.4
111.24
26.51
NPM
4.92
9.41
14.73
8.8
