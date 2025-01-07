iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avanti Feeds Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

657.9
(2.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Avanti Feeds Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,047.54

3,242.5

2,815.32

2,230.85

yoy growth (%)

24.82

15.17

26.19

10.53

Raw materials

-3,567.82

-2,621.41

-2,001.14

-1,770.93

As % of sales

88.14

80.84

71.08

79.38

Employee costs

-100.07

-103.59

-97.57

-65.99

As % of sales

2.47

3.19

3.46

2.95

Other costs

-153.57

-155.86

-106.29

-97.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.79

4.8

3.77

4.38

Operating profit

226.06

361.64

610.3

296.17

OPM

5.58

11.15

21.67

13.27

Depreciation

-21.1

-21.32

-14.66

-11.51

Interest expense

-1.14

-0.49

-1.24

-2.57

Other income

60.45

64.36

35.54

14.22

Profit before tax

264.27

404.19

629.94

296.3

Taxes

-65.02

-98.82

-214.21

-100.01

Tax rate

-24.6

-24.44

-34

-33.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0.07

Adj. profit

199.25

305.37

415.73

196.36

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.79

0.05

Net profit

199.25

305.37

414.93

196.42

yoy growth (%)

-34.74

-26.4

111.24

26.51

NPM

4.92

9.41

14.73

8.8

Avanti Feeds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Avanti Feeds Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.