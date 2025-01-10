Avanti Feeds Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,971.63
1,749.87
1,602.45
1,489.64
Net Worth
1,985.25
1,763.49
1,616.07
1,503.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0.86
1.12
1.86
1.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.45
18.18
17.06
16.56
Total Liabilities
2,005.56
1,782.79
1,634.99
1,521.1
Fixed Assets
261.43
256.46
171.2
157.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
700.27
909.35
929.04
1,192.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.22
0.28
0.47
0
Networking Capital
449.8
386.52
475.19
124.14
Inventories
662.77
560.2
714.67
313.34
Inventory Days
64.44
35.27
Sundry Debtors
39.4
62.92
22.04
20.4
Debtor Days
1.98
2.29
Other Current Assets
45.77
45.8
43.37
38.49
Sundry Creditors
-272.67
-242.96
-258.56
-213.54
Creditor Days
23.31
24.03
Other Current Liabilities
-25.47
-39.44
-46.33
-34.55
Cash
593.84
230.19
59.08
47.19
Total Assets
2,005.56
1,782.8
1,634.98
1,521.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.