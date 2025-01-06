Avanti Feeds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
264.27
404.19
629.94
296.3
Depreciation
-21.1
-21.32
-14.66
-11.51
Tax paid
-65.02
-98.82
-214.21
-100.01
Working capital
354.03
29.2
42.18
-116.26
Other operating items
Operating
532.18
313.24
443.24
68.51
Capital expenditure
10.53
46.01
52.06
21.12
Free cash flow
542.71
359.25
495.3
89.63
Equity raised
2,892.83
2,117.6
1,159.83
814.91
Investing
-263.31
538.08
281.57
260.6
Financing
3.14
1.28
0.17
-0.8
Dividends paid
0
0
81.74
40.87
Net in cash
3,175.37
3,016.22
2,018.62
1,205.21
