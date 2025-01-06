iifl-logo-icon 1
Avanti Feeds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

639.8
(-5.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Avanti Feeds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

264.27

404.19

629.94

296.3

Depreciation

-21.1

-21.32

-14.66

-11.51

Tax paid

-65.02

-98.82

-214.21

-100.01

Working capital

354.03

29.2

42.18

-116.26

Other operating items

Operating

532.18

313.24

443.24

68.51

Capital expenditure

10.53

46.01

52.06

21.12

Free cash flow

542.71

359.25

495.3

89.63

Equity raised

2,892.83

2,117.6

1,159.83

814.91

Investing

-263.31

538.08

281.57

260.6

Financing

3.14

1.28

0.17

-0.8

Dividends paid

0

0

81.74

40.87

Net in cash

3,175.37

3,016.22

2,018.62

1,205.21

