Avanti Feeds Ltd Board Meeting

645.4
(0.57%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:34:57 AM

Avanti Feeds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Appointment of Mr. Yongyut Setthawiwat as a Additional Director.
Board Meeting5 Aug 202420 Jul 2024
AVANTI FEEDS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors Outcome of the Board Meeting Q1 - 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20249 May 2024
AVANTI FEEDS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Director Q4 FY 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting for Quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
AVANTI FEEDS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Approval of Q3 Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

