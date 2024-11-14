|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Yongyut Setthawiwat as a Additional Director.
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|AVANTI FEEDS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors Outcome of the Board Meeting Q1 - 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|AVANTI FEEDS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Director Q4 FY 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting for Quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|AVANTI FEEDS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Approval of Q3 Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
