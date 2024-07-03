iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Share Price

175.62
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open182
  • Day's High182.04
  • 52 Wk High250.69
  • Prev. Close183.04
  • Day's Low172.91
  • 52 Wk Low 153
  • Turnover (lac)1,840.49
  • P/E21.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.34
  • EPS8.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,490.17
  • Div. Yield3.98
No Records Found

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Marine Port & Services

Open

182

Prev. Close

183.04

Turnover(Lac.)

1,840.49

Day's High

182.04

Day's Low

172.91

52 Week's High

250.69

52 Week's Low

153

Book Value

47.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,490.17

P/E

21.76

EPS

8.42

Divi. Yield

3.98

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 19 Nov, 2024

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|05:49 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.00%

Foreign: 44.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 36.23%

Institutions: 36.23%

Non-Institutions: 19.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

483.44

483.44

483.44

483.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,609.26

1,594.88

1,548.98

1,548.76

Net Worth

2,092.7

2,078.32

2,032.42

2,032.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

743.53

733.46

735.36

648.9

yoy growth (%)

1.37

-0.25

13.32

-5

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-73.9

-67.15

-56.69

-52.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

307.11

326.56

358.65

307.2

Depreciation

-129.27

-133.45

-131.45

-103.56

Tax paid

-109.26

-108.16

-66.25

-108.74

Working capital

111.12

46.95

280.17

106.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.37

-0.25

13.32

-5

Op profit growth

-2.26

-5.48

19.39

-10.63

EBIT growth

-6.3

-9.05

19.01

-11.47

Net profit growth

-11.52

-25.3

47.33

-20.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

988.43

916.95

741.37

733.46

735.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

988.43

916.95

741.37

733.46

735.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

84.38

72.36

34.85

47.76

77.91

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

ADANIPORTS

1,199.55

103.742,59,054.66572.140.51,802.57136.11

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

JSWINFRA

330.55

168.3769,300.05116.190.16126.8723.5

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

GPPL

183.04

21.768,859.0491.53.98227.0443.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Girish Aggarwal

Independent Director

MONICA WIDHANI

Chairman & Independent Directo

Samir Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Matangi Gowrishankar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

JONATHAN RICHARD GOLDNER

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Timothy Smith

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Soren Brandt

Nominee

RAJKUMAR BENIWAL

Non Executive Director

Steven Deloor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
Summary

Summary

Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited, Indias first private sector port, operates an all-weather port located on the Southwest coast of Gujarat at a distance of 140 kms from Bhavnagar and around 152 nautical miles North-west of Mumbai. The port lies on a strategic international maritime trade route which connects India with the Far East on one side and Middle East, Africa, Europe and the US on the other. The Ports Container handling capacity is 1.35 Million TEUs. The Bulk Cargo capacity is approximately 4 to 5 Million MT per annum depending on cargo mix and Liquid Cargo capacity is approximately 2 Million MT per annum. The Container as well as Dry Bulk berths are also used for handling the RORO vessels. APM Terminals operates a Global Terminal Network of 22,000 industry professionals serving a network of 76 Port and Terminal facilities globally.The Company is engaged in Port Development and Operations at Pipavav Port, in Saurashtra, Gujarat. The Port handles Containers, Dry Bulk, Liquid, and RORO vessels and provide port services such as marine services, material handling and storage operations. The Company holds 38.8% shares in Pipavav Railway Corporation Limited (PRCL). Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd was incorporated on August 5, 1992 as a public limited company. The company was established to build, construct, operate and maintain the port at Pipavav, District Amreli, in the state of Gujarat, India. At the time of incorporation, the company was a joint venture between GMB and Seaking Eng
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is ₹8490.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is 21.76 and 4.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is ₹153 and ₹250.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd?

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.99%, 3 Years at 22.78%, 1 Year at 16.81%, 6 Month at -20.59%, 3 Month at -16.54% and 1 Month at -7.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.01 %
Institutions - 36.23 %
Public - 19.76 %

