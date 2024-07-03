Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMarine Port & Services
Open₹182
Prev. Close₹183.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,840.49
Day's High₹182.04
Day's Low₹172.91
52 Week's High₹250.69
52 Week's Low₹153
Book Value₹47.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,490.17
P/E21.76
EPS8.42
Divi. Yield3.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
483.44
483.44
483.44
483.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,609.26
1,594.88
1,548.98
1,548.76
Net Worth
2,092.7
2,078.32
2,032.42
2,032.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
743.53
733.46
735.36
648.9
yoy growth (%)
1.37
-0.25
13.32
-5
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-73.9
-67.15
-56.69
-52.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
307.11
326.56
358.65
307.2
Depreciation
-129.27
-133.45
-131.45
-103.56
Tax paid
-109.26
-108.16
-66.25
-108.74
Working capital
111.12
46.95
280.17
106.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.37
-0.25
13.32
-5
Op profit growth
-2.26
-5.48
19.39
-10.63
EBIT growth
-6.3
-9.05
19.01
-11.47
Net profit growth
-11.52
-25.3
47.33
-20.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
988.43
916.95
741.37
733.46
735.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
988.43
916.95
741.37
733.46
735.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
84.38
72.36
34.85
47.76
77.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
ADANIPORTS
1,199.55
|103.74
|2,59,054.66
|572.14
|0.5
|1,802.57
|136.11
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
JSWINFRA
330.55
|168.37
|69,300.05
|116.19
|0.16
|126.87
|23.5
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
GPPL
183.04
|21.76
|8,859.04
|91.5
|3.98
|227.04
|43.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Girish Aggarwal
Independent Director
MONICA WIDHANI
Chairman & Independent Directo
Samir Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Matangi Gowrishankar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
JONATHAN RICHARD GOLDNER
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Timothy Smith
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Soren Brandt
Nominee
RAJKUMAR BENIWAL
Non Executive Director
Steven Deloor
Reports by Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited, Indias first private sector port, operates an all-weather port located on the Southwest coast of Gujarat at a distance of 140 kms from Bhavnagar and around 152 nautical miles North-west of Mumbai. The port lies on a strategic international maritime trade route which connects India with the Far East on one side and Middle East, Africa, Europe and the US on the other. The Ports Container handling capacity is 1.35 Million TEUs. The Bulk Cargo capacity is approximately 4 to 5 Million MT per annum depending on cargo mix and Liquid Cargo capacity is approximately 2 Million MT per annum. The Container as well as Dry Bulk berths are also used for handling the RORO vessels. APM Terminals operates a Global Terminal Network of 22,000 industry professionals serving a network of 76 Port and Terminal facilities globally.The Company is engaged in Port Development and Operations at Pipavav Port, in Saurashtra, Gujarat. The Port handles Containers, Dry Bulk, Liquid, and RORO vessels and provide port services such as marine services, material handling and storage operations. The Company holds 38.8% shares in Pipavav Railway Corporation Limited (PRCL). Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd was incorporated on August 5, 1992 as a public limited company. The company was established to build, construct, operate and maintain the port at Pipavav, District Amreli, in the state of Gujarat, India. At the time of incorporation, the company was a joint venture between GMB and Seaking Eng
Read More
The Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is ₹8490.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is 21.76 and 4.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is ₹153 and ₹250.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.99%, 3 Years at 22.78%, 1 Year at 16.81%, 6 Month at -20.59%, 3 Month at -16.54% and 1 Month at -7.88%.
