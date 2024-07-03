Summary

Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited, Indias first private sector port, operates an all-weather port located on the Southwest coast of Gujarat at a distance of 140 kms from Bhavnagar and around 152 nautical miles North-west of Mumbai. The port lies on a strategic international maritime trade route which connects India with the Far East on one side and Middle East, Africa, Europe and the US on the other. The Ports Container handling capacity is 1.35 Million TEUs. The Bulk Cargo capacity is approximately 4 to 5 Million MT per annum depending on cargo mix and Liquid Cargo capacity is approximately 2 Million MT per annum. The Container as well as Dry Bulk berths are also used for handling the RORO vessels. APM Terminals operates a Global Terminal Network of 22,000 industry professionals serving a network of 76 Port and Terminal facilities globally.The Company is engaged in Port Development and Operations at Pipavav Port, in Saurashtra, Gujarat. The Port handles Containers, Dry Bulk, Liquid, and RORO vessels and provide port services such as marine services, material handling and storage operations. The Company holds 38.8% shares in Pipavav Railway Corporation Limited (PRCL). Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd was incorporated on August 5, 1992 as a public limited company. The company was established to build, construct, operate and maintain the port at Pipavav, District Amreli, in the state of Gujarat, India. At the time of incorporation, the company was a joint venture between GMB and Seaking Eng

