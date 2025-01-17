Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
ADANIPORTS
1,163.5
|99.57
|2,48,631.99
|572.14
|0.52
|1,802.57
|136.11
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
JSWINFRA
297.75
|152.42
|62,737.55
|116.19
|0.18
|126.87
|23.5
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
GPPL
165.45
|19.75
|8,039.61
|91.5
|4.39
|227.04
|43.63
