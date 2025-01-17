Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.37
-0.25
13.32
-5
Op profit growth
-2.26
-5.48
19.39
-10.63
EBIT growth
-5.22
-9.15
9.73
-13.07
Net profit growth
-11.09
-30.51
44.53
-21.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
55.48
57.55
60.73
57.64
EBIT margin
41.94
44.86
49.25
50.87
Net profit margin
26.53
30.26
43.43
34.05
RoCE
12.7
13.22
14.8
13.99
RoNW
2.2
2.45
3.59
2.56
RoA
2
2.22
3.26
2.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.08
4.59
6.61
4.57
Dividend per share
4
4.5
5.6
3.4
Cash EPS
1.4
1.83
3.88
2.42
Book value per share
46.4
46.31
47.33
44.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.76
21.14
9.13
31.58
P/CEPS
54.37
53.01
15.53
59.41
P/B
1.64
2.09
1.27
3.23
EV/EBIDTA
6.55
8.67
4.71
15.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
39.19
45.73
38.31
81.94
Tax payout
-35.57
-33.51
-18.66
-32.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
24.61
23.44
17.78
15.28
Inventory days
5.07
4.5
5.26
8.2
Creditor days
-59.56
-50.53
-49.44
-85.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-65.43
-52.15
-49.1
-948.58
Net debt / equity
-0.36
-0.3
-0.25
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-1.96
-1.6
-1.32
-1.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.93
-9.15
-7.7
-8.15
Other costs
-34.57
-33.29
-31.55
-34.2
