Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Key Ratios

166.11
(-0.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.37

-0.25

13.32

-5

Op profit growth

-2.26

-5.48

19.39

-10.63

EBIT growth

-5.22

-9.15

9.73

-13.07

Net profit growth

-11.09

-30.51

44.53

-21.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

55.48

57.55

60.73

57.64

EBIT margin

41.94

44.86

49.25

50.87

Net profit margin

26.53

30.26

43.43

34.05

RoCE

12.7

13.22

14.8

13.99

RoNW

2.2

2.45

3.59

2.56

RoA

2

2.22

3.26

2.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.08

4.59

6.61

4.57

Dividend per share

4

4.5

5.6

3.4

Cash EPS

1.4

1.83

3.88

2.42

Book value per share

46.4

46.31

47.33

44.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.76

21.14

9.13

31.58

P/CEPS

54.37

53.01

15.53

59.41

P/B

1.64

2.09

1.27

3.23

EV/EBIDTA

6.55

8.67

4.71

15.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

39.19

45.73

38.31

81.94

Tax payout

-35.57

-33.51

-18.66

-32.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

24.61

23.44

17.78

15.28

Inventory days

5.07

4.5

5.26

8.2

Creditor days

-59.56

-50.53

-49.44

-85.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-65.43

-52.15

-49.1

-948.58

Net debt / equity

-0.36

-0.3

-0.25

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

-1.96

-1.6

-1.32

-1.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.93

-9.15

-7.7

-8.15

Other costs

-34.57

-33.29

-31.55

-34.2

