Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

175.4
(-0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

743.53

733.46

735.36

648.9

yoy growth (%)

1.37

-0.25

13.32

-5

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-73.9

-67.15

-56.69

-52.88

As % of sales

9.93

9.15

7.7

8.15

Other costs

-257.07

-244.19

-232.06

-221.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.57

33.29

31.55

34.2

Operating profit

412.56

422.12

446.61

374.07

OPM

55.48

57.55

60.73

57.64

Depreciation

-129.27

-133.45

-131.45

-103.56

Interest expense

-4.76

-6.31

-7.37

-0.34

Other income

28.58

44.2

50.86

37.04

Profit before tax

307.11

326.56

358.65

307.2

Taxes

-109.26

-108.16

-66.25

-108.74

Tax rate

-35.57

-33.12

-18.47

-35.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

197.84

218.39

292.4

198.46

Exceptional items

-4.6

0

0

0

Net profit

193.23

218.39

292.4

198.46

yoy growth (%)

-11.52

-25.3

47.33

-20.58

NPM

25.98

29.77

39.76

30.58

