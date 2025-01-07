Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
743.53
733.46
735.36
648.9
yoy growth (%)
1.37
-0.25
13.32
-5
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-73.9
-67.15
-56.69
-52.88
As % of sales
9.93
9.15
7.7
8.15
Other costs
-257.07
-244.19
-232.06
-221.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.57
33.29
31.55
34.2
Operating profit
412.56
422.12
446.61
374.07
OPM
55.48
57.55
60.73
57.64
Depreciation
-129.27
-133.45
-131.45
-103.56
Interest expense
-4.76
-6.31
-7.37
-0.34
Other income
28.58
44.2
50.86
37.04
Profit before tax
307.11
326.56
358.65
307.2
Taxes
-109.26
-108.16
-66.25
-108.74
Tax rate
-35.57
-33.12
-18.47
-35.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
197.84
218.39
292.4
198.46
Exceptional items
-4.6
0
0
0
Net profit
193.23
218.39
292.4
198.46
yoy growth (%)
-11.52
-25.3
47.33
-20.58
NPM
25.98
29.77
39.76
30.58
