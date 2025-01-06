Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
307.11
326.56
358.65
307.2
Depreciation
-129.27
-133.45
-131.45
-103.56
Tax paid
-109.26
-108.16
-66.25
-108.74
Working capital
111.12
46.95
280.17
106.43
Other operating items
Operating
179.69
131.9
441.12
201.32
Capital expenditure
47.12
-5.53
120.28
113.21
Free cash flow
226.81
126.37
561.4
314.53
Equity raised
2,981.85
3,033.29
2,941.14
3,032.58
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
93.61
105.02
58.49
0
Dividends paid
77.35
101.52
101.52
164.36
Net in cash
3,379.62
3,366.21
3,662.56
3,511.49
