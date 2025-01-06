iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Cash Flow Statement

175.62
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Guj Pipavav Port FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

307.11

326.56

358.65

307.2

Depreciation

-129.27

-133.45

-131.45

-103.56

Tax paid

-109.26

-108.16

-66.25

-108.74

Working capital

111.12

46.95

280.17

106.43

Other operating items

Operating

179.69

131.9

441.12

201.32

Capital expenditure

47.12

-5.53

120.28

113.21

Free cash flow

226.81

126.37

561.4

314.53

Equity raised

2,981.85

3,033.29

2,941.14

3,032.58

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

93.61

105.02

58.49

0

Dividends paid

77.35

101.52

101.52

164.36

Net in cash

3,379.62

3,366.21

3,662.56

3,511.49

