Gujarat Pipavav Port Sees Flat Container Volumes in Q1; Ro-Ro Traffic Rises 11%

Gujarat Pipavav Port published its June quarter update on Tuesday. Container volumes came in at 1.64 lakh TEUs. That’s slightly lower than the 1.65 lakh TEUs reported in the same quarter last year. Also down from the 1.72 lakh TEUs seen in the March quarter.

Dry bulk cargo was stable year-on-year at 0.55 million metric tonnes. Sequentially, it improved. Last quarter, the figure stood at 0.46 million metric tonnes. Liquid cargo moved up. The port handled 0.41 million tonnes during the quarter. A year ago, it was 0.34 million tonnes. Last quarter, 0.40 million.

The roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) business, which handles vehicle shipments, saw an 11% jump year-on-year, with 42,000 units moved during the quarter. This was lower than the 48,000 units handled in Q4 FY25.

Rail operations were slightly down. The port handled 447 container trains in Q1 FY26, compared to 480 trains during the same period last year. In Q4, the number stood at 470. Correspondingly, containers moved by rail dropped to 99,000 TEUs, from 1.02 lakh in Q1 FY25 and 1.01 lakh in Q4.

For the full year FY25:

6.94 lakh TEUs handled

2.21 million tonnes of dry bulk

1.46 million tonnes of liquid cargo

1.64 lakh Ro-Ro units

Rail activity for the year: 1,961 container trains, 4.34 lakh TEUs moved by rail.

