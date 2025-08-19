IHCL Partners with Madison to Add 10 Ginger Hotels in South India

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced on Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Madison, the hospitality platform of Terminus Group and JV Ventures, to open ten new Ginger-branded hotels across southern India. Madison will invest about ₹500 crore in the construction of these hotels, which will together add over 1,000 rooms within the next three years.

The upcoming hotels will be a mix of greenfield and brownfield projects, with the partnership kicking off through the signing of a 75-key Ginger hotel in Genome Valley, Telangana.

IHCL said this arrangement is capital-light and will operate on a lease model under the Ginger brand. Ginger is IHCL’s mid-scale brand, designed to capture demand from aspirational travellers. The brand spans across metros, state capitals, commercial hubs, industrial townships, pilgrimage centres, and leisure destinations.

Commenting on the agreement, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President of Real Estate & Development at IHCL, said the signing reflects the potential of the mid-scale segment in India. She added, “We are delighted to expand the Ginger brand with Madison, the hospitality platform of Terminus Group and JV Ventures.”

Jasmeet Chhabra, Co-Founder of JV Ventures, said Madison will roll out ten Ginger hotels with an outlay of about ₹500 crore across industrial and spiritual towns in southern India in partnership with IHCL.

SP Reddy, Co-Founder of Madison, noted that the first property, Ginger Genome Valley, will support the Genome Valley Industrial Corridor with modern business facilities and collaborative social spaces. Madison, formed in 2023 as a joint venture between Terminus Group and JV Ventures, will spearhead the rollout of these projects.

