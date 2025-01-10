Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
483.44
483.44
483.44
483.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,609.26
1,594.88
1,548.98
1,548.76
Net Worth
2,092.7
2,078.32
2,032.42
2,032.2
Minority Interest
Debt
79.21
79.44
47.08
46.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
167.03
169.42
165.6
169.35
Total Liabilities
2,338.94
2,327.18
2,245.1
2,248.08
Fixed Assets
1,438.61
1,457.71
1,457.25
1,520.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
83
83
83
83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
40.82
28.73
20.53
68.69
Networking Capital
-268.06
-137.05
-171.46
-149.01
Inventories
8.96
7.6
10.18
10.49
Inventory Days
4.99
5.22
Sundry Debtors
57.67
85.62
52
48.3
Debtor Days
25.52
24.03
Other Current Assets
65.58
108.13
63.53
54.83
Sundry Creditors
-75.76
-75.72
-55.29
-52.74
Creditor Days
27.14
26.24
Other Current Liabilities
-324.51
-262.68
-241.88
-209.89
Cash
1,044.57
894.79
855.78
725.37
Total Assets
2,338.94
2,327.18
2,245.1
2,248.08
