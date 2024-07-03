Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
737.15
682.22
522.88
540.04
573.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
737.15
682.22
522.88
540.04
573.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.69
43.08
32.71
36.29
59.9
Total Income
804.85
725.3
555.59
576.33
633.33
Total Expenditure
322.54
342.22
258.94
231.61
227.22
PBIDT
482.31
383.08
296.65
344.72
406.1
Interest
6.72
6.04
3.51
4.81
5.42
PBDT
475.59
377.04
293.14
339.91
400.68
Depreciation
86.67
88.59
98.55
99.99
97.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
95.77
73.02
69.83
84.63
48.87
Deferred Tax
16.99
-0.39
1.87
-1.27
-11.1
Reported Profit After Tax
276.16
215.82
122.9
156.56
265.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
276.16
215.82
122.9
156.56
265.31
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.83
-24.04
-6.23
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
276.99
239.86
129.13
156.56
265.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.71
4.46
2.54
3.24
5.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
36
27
16
0
21
Equity
483.44
483.44
483.44
483.44
483.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
65.42
56.15
56.73
63.83
70.81
PBDTM(%)
64.51
55.26
56.06
62.94
69.87
PATM(%)
37.46
31.63
23.5
28.99
46.26
