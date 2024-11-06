iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Board Meeting

166.22
(1.26%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:59:58 AM

Guj Pipavav Port CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding the Board Meeting on 6th November 2024 for Unaudited financial results and declare Interim Dividend attached Board of Directors of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (the Company) commenced today i.e. Wednesday 6th November 2024 at 9 AM and concluded at 10.50 AM. 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors. The Limited Review Report for the Standalone and Consolidated Accounts is Unmodified. The financial results are attached herewith along with the Auditors Limited Review report. 2. Payment of Interim Dividend at Rs. 4.00 per share for the financial year 2024-25 subject to applicable taxes. Tuesday 19th November 2024 shall be the Record Date to determine the Members eligible for receiving the Dividend amount. The dividend amount is likely to be paid to the eligible Members by Tuesday 3rd December 2024. 3. Appointment of Mr. Clint Carmichael as Chief Operating Officer of the Company for a period of 3 years from 1st December 2024. Mr. Carmichael is part of the Senior Management of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI LODR Regulations regarding the board meeting attached The details regarding the change in Audit Committee approved in the Board Meeting attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20246 May 2024
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding the Board Meeting on 22nd May 2024 attached Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report attached The Board of Directors recommend Final Dividend of Rs. 3.70 per share for approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 22nd August 2024. The Book Closure Date has also been approved by the Board from 16th August 2024 to 22nd August 2024 both days inclusive. The Board has approved Book Closure date from 16th August 2024 to 22nd August 2024 both days inclusive (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation regarding the Board Meeting of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited attached Limited Review Report along with Uaudited financial statements for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024) In response to the email from BSE the clarificaiton reply is attacched. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Guj Pipavav Port: Related News

No Record Found

