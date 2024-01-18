|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|4
|40
|Interim
|Board of Directors of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (the Company) commenced today i.e. Wednesday 6th November 2024 at 9 AM and concluded at 10.50 AM. Payment of Interim Dividend at Rs. 4.00 per share for the financial year 2024-25 subject to applicable taxes. Tuesday 19th November 2024 shall be the Record Date to determine the Members eligible for receiving the Dividend amount. The dividend amount is likely to be paid to the eligible Members by Tuesday 3rd December 2024.
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|-
|3.7
|37
|Final
|Board of Directors of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (the Company) approved in the Board Meeting held today the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting commenced today at 1330 Hrs and concluded at 1550 Hrs Board of Directors recommend a Final Dividend of Rs. 3.70 per share on the Equity Share Capital, subject to approval by the Members in the Companys Annual General Meeting scheduled for Thursday 22nd August 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.