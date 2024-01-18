Board of Directors of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (the Company) commenced today i.e. Wednesday 6th November 2024 at 9 AM and concluded at 10.50 AM. Payment of Interim Dividend at Rs. 4.00 per share for the financial year 2024-25 subject to applicable taxes. Tuesday 19th November 2024 shall be the Record Date to determine the Members eligible for receiving the Dividend amount. The dividend amount is likely to be paid to the eligible Members by Tuesday 3rd December 2024.