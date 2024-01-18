iifl-logo-icon 1
164.91
(-0.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:29:54 PM

Guj Pipavav Port CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend6 Nov 202419 Nov 202419 Nov 2024440Interim
Board of Directors of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (the Company) commenced today i.e. Wednesday 6th November 2024 at 9 AM and concluded at 10.50 AM. Payment of Interim Dividend at Rs. 4.00 per share for the financial year 2024-25 subject to applicable taxes. Tuesday 19th November 2024 shall be the Record Date to determine the Members eligible for receiving the Dividend amount. The dividend amount is likely to be paid to the eligible Members by Tuesday 3rd December 2024.
Dividend22 May 202414 Aug 2024-3.737Final
Board of Directors of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited (the Company) approved in the Board Meeting held today the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting commenced today at 1330 Hrs and concluded at 1550 Hrs Board of Directors recommend a Final Dividend of Rs. 3.70 per share on the Equity Share Capital, subject to approval by the Members in the Companys Annual General Meeting scheduled for Thursday 22nd August 2024.

