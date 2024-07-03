iifl-logo-icon 1
Usha Martin Ltd Share Price

367.05
(-0.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:59 PM

  • Open367.55
  • Day's High369.8
  • 52 Wk High451
  • Prev. Close367.55
  • Day's Low354.15
  • 52 Wk Low 273.05
  • Turnover (lac)3,574.29
  • P/E37.44
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value48.13
  • EPS9.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,185.55
  • Div. Yield0.75
No Records Found

Usha Martin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

367.55

Prev. Close

367.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3,574.29

Day's High

369.8

Day's Low

354.15

52 Week's High

451

52 Week's Low

273.05

Book Value

48.13

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,185.55

P/E

37.44

EPS

9.83

Divi. Yield

0.75

Usha Martin Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.75

Record Date: 06 Aug, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Usha Martin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Usha Martin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.64%

Foreign: 11.64%

Indian: 31.23%

Non-Promoter- 21.72%

Institutions: 21.72%

Non-Institutions: 33.87%

Custodian: 1.51%

Share Price

Usha Martin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.54

30.54

30.54

30.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,289.25

1,049.17

896.98

683.82

Net Worth

1,319.79

1,079.71

927.52

714.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,810.05

1,345.6

1,392.62

4,038.97

yoy growth (%)

34.51

-3.37

-65.52

24.4

Raw materials

-1,116.44

-816.22

-840.15

-2,044.43

As % of sales

61.68

60.65

60.32

50.61

Employee costs

-126.63

-117.42

-127.51

-238.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

222.26

130.36

114.71

-282.34

Depreciation

-31.4

-30.64

-27.77

-273.57

Tax paid

-42.13

-25.4

-200.75

0

Working capital

137.17

93.09

853

-365.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.51

-3.37

-65.52

24.4

Op profit growth

31.48

11.99

-64.12

37.55

EBIT growth

44.91

1.21

-40.13

48.73

Net profit growth

110.21

-74.57

-240.04

-20.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,225.2

3,267.76

2,688.07

2,097.28

2,153.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,225.2

3,267.76

2,688.07

2,097.28

2,153.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.73

39.8

74.82

28.94

536.57

Usha Martin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Usha Martin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R Jhawar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramni Nirula

Independent Director

Venkatachalam Ramakrishna Iyer

Independent Director

S Ravi

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vijay Singh Bapna

Non Executive Director

Tapas Gangopadhyay

Whole Time Director

S B N Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Usha Martin Ltd

Summary

Usha Martin Limited is a leading producer of speciality steel and one of the largest wire rope manufacturers globally. The Company is engaged in the business of Wire and Wire ropes - Manufacture and sale of steel wires, strands, wire ropes, cord, related accessories,wire drawing and allied machine, etc. They are having six manufacturing facilities in Ranchi, Hoshiarpur, Silvassa, Dubai, Bangkok and the United Kingdom. They are also having their overseas manufacturing operations in Thailand, United Kingdom, United States and Dubai. The company operates in three manufacturing divisions, namely steel, wire ropes and others. The steel division manufactures steel wire rods, rolled products, billets, pig iron and allied products. The wire and wire ropes division manufactures steel wires, strands, wire ropes, cord, bright bar, related accessories. The companys other division manufactures wire drawing and allied machineries, jelly filled telecommunication cables. Usha Martin Limited was incorporated in the year 1986 as Usha Beltron Limited. The name of Usha Beltron Limited was changed to Usha Martin Limited with effect from May 1, 2003. The company was jointly promoted by Usha Martin Industries Ltd and the Bihar State Electronic Development Corporation. The company manufactured Jelly Filled Telephone Cables in collaboration with AEG Kabel of Germany. In the year 1994, the company established Usha Martin Europe Ltd as a subsidiary, in joint venture with Exim Bank of India to create wo
Company FAQs

What is the Usha Martin Ltd share price today?

The Usha Martin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹367.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Usha Martin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Usha Martin Ltd is ₹11185.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Usha Martin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Usha Martin Ltd is 37.44 and 8.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Usha Martin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Usha Martin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Usha Martin Ltd is ₹273.05 and ₹451 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Usha Martin Ltd?

Usha Martin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.00%, 3 Years at 57.32%, 1 Year at 22.82%, 6 Month at -8.91%, 3 Month at 3.17% and 1 Month at -6.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Usha Martin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Usha Martin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.88 %
Institutions - 21.72 %
Public - 33.88 %

