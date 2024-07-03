SectorSteel
Open₹367.55
Prev. Close₹367.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,574.29
Day's High₹369.8
Day's Low₹354.15
52 Week's High₹451
52 Week's Low₹273.05
Book Value₹48.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,185.55
P/E37.44
EPS9.83
Divi. Yield0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.54
30.54
30.54
30.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,289.25
1,049.17
896.98
683.82
Net Worth
1,319.79
1,079.71
927.52
714.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,810.05
1,345.6
1,392.62
4,038.97
yoy growth (%)
34.51
-3.37
-65.52
24.4
Raw materials
-1,116.44
-816.22
-840.15
-2,044.43
As % of sales
61.68
60.65
60.32
50.61
Employee costs
-126.63
-117.42
-127.51
-238.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
222.26
130.36
114.71
-282.34
Depreciation
-31.4
-30.64
-27.77
-273.57
Tax paid
-42.13
-25.4
-200.75
0
Working capital
137.17
93.09
853
-365.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.51
-3.37
-65.52
24.4
Op profit growth
31.48
11.99
-64.12
37.55
EBIT growth
44.91
1.21
-40.13
48.73
Net profit growth
110.21
-74.57
-240.04
-20.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,225.2
3,267.76
2,688.07
2,097.28
2,153.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,225.2
3,267.76
2,688.07
2,097.28
2,153.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.73
39.8
74.82
28.94
536.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R Jhawar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramni Nirula
Independent Director
Venkatachalam Ramakrishna Iyer
Independent Director
S Ravi
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vijay Singh Bapna
Non Executive Director
Tapas Gangopadhyay
Whole Time Director
S B N Sharma
Summary
Usha Martin Limited is a leading producer of speciality steel and one of the largest wire rope manufacturers globally. The Company is engaged in the business of Wire and Wire ropes - Manufacture and sale of steel wires, strands, wire ropes, cord, related accessories,wire drawing and allied machine, etc. They are having six manufacturing facilities in Ranchi, Hoshiarpur, Silvassa, Dubai, Bangkok and the United Kingdom. They are also having their overseas manufacturing operations in Thailand, United Kingdom, United States and Dubai. The company operates in three manufacturing divisions, namely steel, wire ropes and others. The steel division manufactures steel wire rods, rolled products, billets, pig iron and allied products. The wire and wire ropes division manufactures steel wires, strands, wire ropes, cord, bright bar, related accessories. The companys other division manufactures wire drawing and allied machineries, jelly filled telecommunication cables. Usha Martin Limited was incorporated in the year 1986 as Usha Beltron Limited. The name of Usha Beltron Limited was changed to Usha Martin Limited with effect from May 1, 2003. The company was jointly promoted by Usha Martin Industries Ltd and the Bihar State Electronic Development Corporation. The company manufactured Jelly Filled Telephone Cables in collaboration with AEG Kabel of Germany. In the year 1994, the company established Usha Martin Europe Ltd as a subsidiary, in joint venture with Exim Bank of India to create wo
The Usha Martin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹367.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Usha Martin Ltd is ₹11185.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Usha Martin Ltd is 37.44 and 8.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Usha Martin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Usha Martin Ltd is ₹273.05 and ₹451 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Usha Martin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.00%, 3 Years at 57.32%, 1 Year at 22.82%, 6 Month at -8.91%, 3 Month at 3.17% and 1 Month at -6.65%.
