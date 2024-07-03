Summary

Usha Martin Limited is a leading producer of speciality steel and one of the largest wire rope manufacturers globally. The Company is engaged in the business of Wire and Wire ropes - Manufacture and sale of steel wires, strands, wire ropes, cord, related accessories,wire drawing and allied machine, etc. They are having six manufacturing facilities in Ranchi, Hoshiarpur, Silvassa, Dubai, Bangkok and the United Kingdom. They are also having their overseas manufacturing operations in Thailand, United Kingdom, United States and Dubai. The company operates in three manufacturing divisions, namely steel, wire ropes and others. The steel division manufactures steel wire rods, rolled products, billets, pig iron and allied products. The wire and wire ropes division manufactures steel wires, strands, wire ropes, cord, bright bar, related accessories. The companys other division manufactures wire drawing and allied machineries, jelly filled telecommunication cables. Usha Martin Limited was incorporated in the year 1986 as Usha Beltron Limited. The name of Usha Beltron Limited was changed to Usha Martin Limited with effect from May 1, 2003. The company was jointly promoted by Usha Martin Industries Ltd and the Bihar State Electronic Development Corporation. The company manufactured Jelly Filled Telephone Cables in collaboration with AEG Kabel of Germany. In the year 1994, the company established Usha Martin Europe Ltd as a subsidiary, in joint venture with Exim Bank of India to create wo

