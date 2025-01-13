Usha Martin Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.54
30.54
30.54
30.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,289.25
1,049.17
896.98
683.82
Net Worth
1,319.79
1,079.71
927.52
714.36
Minority Interest
Debt
135.4
175.87
163.79
292.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
41.71
35.08
34.8
35.41
Total Liabilities
1,496.9
1,290.66
1,126.11
1,042.35
Fixed Assets
694.65
526.81
412.88
421.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
150.94
150.81
150.65
150.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
33.06
32.77
35.97
53.77
Networking Capital
563.18
526.85
426.9
407.66
Inventories
310.74
367.46
296.36
254.86
Inventory Days
59.76
69.13
Sundry Debtors
285.52
205.43
247.1
217.18
Debtor Days
49.82
58.91
Other Current Assets
289.64
304.71
303.32
403.79
Sundry Creditors
-87.13
-111.11
-99.72
-144.56
Creditor Days
20.1
39.21
Other Current Liabilities
-235.59
-239.64
-320.16
-323.61
Cash
55.07
53.42
99.71
9.26
Total Assets
1,496.9
1,290.66
1,126.11
1,042.35
