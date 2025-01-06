Usha Martin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
222.26
130.36
114.71
-282.34
Depreciation
-31.4
-30.64
-27.77
-273.57
Tax paid
-42.13
-25.4
-200.75
0
Working capital
137.17
93.09
853
-365.78
Other operating items
Operating
285.9
167.41
739.19
-921.69
Capital expenditure
19.61
8.38
-4,577.75
71.26
Free cash flow
305.51
175.8
-3,838.56
-850.43
Equity raised
1,369.49
1,168.16
332.47
850.54
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-77.47
-37.77
-2,979.72
126.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,597.53
1,306.19
-6,485.81
126.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.