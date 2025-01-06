iifl-logo-icon 1
Usha Martin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

368.1
(0.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Usha Martin Ltd

Usha Martin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

222.26

130.36

114.71

-282.34

Depreciation

-31.4

-30.64

-27.77

-273.57

Tax paid

-42.13

-25.4

-200.75

0

Working capital

137.17

93.09

853

-365.78

Other operating items

Operating

285.9

167.41

739.19

-921.69

Capital expenditure

19.61

8.38

-4,577.75

71.26

Free cash flow

305.51

175.8

-3,838.56

-850.43

Equity raised

1,369.49

1,168.16

332.47

850.54

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-77.47

-37.77

-2,979.72

126.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,597.53

1,306.19

-6,485.81

126.68

QUICKLINKS FOR Usha Martin Ltd

