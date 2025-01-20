Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.16
-2.62
-53.75
19.98
Op profit growth
35.27
22.45
-57.33
39.4
EBIT growth
42.69
10.54
-31.53
54.43
Net profit growth
94.71
-64.28
-254.42
-24.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.27
13.52
10.75
11.65
EBIT margin
12.98
11.66
10.27
6.94
Net profit margin
10.83
7.13
19.44
-5.82
RoCE
16.73
12.4
5.83
5.5
RoNW
4.7
2.84
10.71
-8.11
RoA
3.48
1.89
2.76
-1.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.54
4.81
13.77
0
Dividend per share
2
0
0
0
Cash EPS
7.25
2.67
11.62
-18.86
Book value per share
55.44
45.94
40.18
23.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.09
6.88
1.16
0
P/CEPS
18.54
12.37
1.37
-0.97
P/B
2.42
0.72
0.39
0.76
EV/EBIDTA
10.37
4.54
3.49
7.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.88
-19.4
-142.51
1.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.35
54.46
82.17
53.05
Inventory days
99.74
111.98
155.98
99.31
Creditor days
-34.9
-49.58
-98.97
-61.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.22
-4.3
-2.98
-0.55
Net debt / equity
0.14
0.29
0.41
5.51
Net debt / op. profit
0.64
1.44
2.19
7.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.32
-55.82
-56.87
-50.38
Employee costs
-12.28
-14.2
-14.21
-8.21
Other costs
-18.11
-16.44
-18.16
-29.74
