Usha Martin Ltd Key Ratios

359.95
(2.75%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:44:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.16

-2.62

-53.75

19.98

Op profit growth

35.27

22.45

-57.33

39.4

EBIT growth

42.69

10.54

-31.53

54.43

Net profit growth

94.71

-64.28

-254.42

-24.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.27

13.52

10.75

11.65

EBIT margin

12.98

11.66

10.27

6.94

Net profit margin

10.83

7.13

19.44

-5.82

RoCE

16.73

12.4

5.83

5.5

RoNW

4.7

2.84

10.71

-8.11

RoA

3.48

1.89

2.76

-1.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.54

4.81

13.77

0

Dividend per share

2

0

0

0

Cash EPS

7.25

2.67

11.62

-18.86

Book value per share

55.44

45.94

40.18

23.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.09

6.88

1.16

0

P/CEPS

18.54

12.37

1.37

-0.97

P/B

2.42

0.72

0.39

0.76

EV/EBIDTA

10.37

4.54

3.49

7.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-17.88

-19.4

-142.51

1.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.35

54.46

82.17

53.05

Inventory days

99.74

111.98

155.98

99.31

Creditor days

-34.9

-49.58

-98.97

-61.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.22

-4.3

-2.98

-0.55

Net debt / equity

0.14

0.29

0.41

5.51

Net debt / op. profit

0.64

1.44

2.19

7.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.32

-55.82

-56.87

-50.38

Employee costs

-12.28

-14.2

-14.21

-8.21

Other costs

-18.11

-16.44

-18.16

-29.74

