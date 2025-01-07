iifl-logo-icon 1
Usha Martin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

379.8
(3.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,810.05

1,345.6

1,392.62

4,038.97

yoy growth (%)

34.51

-3.37

-65.52

24.4

Raw materials

-1,116.44

-816.22

-840.15

-2,044.43

As % of sales

61.68

60.65

60.32

50.61

Employee costs

-126.63

-117.42

-127.51

-238.1

As % of sales

6.99

8.72

9.15

5.89

Other costs

-315.67

-220.83

-254.3

-1,280.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.43

16.41

18.26

31.7

Operating profit

251.31

191.13

170.66

475.76

OPM

13.88

14.2

12.25

11.77

Depreciation

-31.4

-30.64

-27.77

-273.57

Interest expense

-31.16

-44.52

-58.07

-570.98

Other income

33.51

14.39

29.89

86.45

Profit before tax

222.26

130.36

114.71

-282.34

Taxes

-42.13

-25.4

-200.75

0

Tax rate

-18.95

-19.48

-175

0

Minorities and other

0

-4.44

481.44

0

Adj. profit

180.13

100.52

395.4

-282.34

Exceptional items

31.18

0

0

0

Net profit

211.31

100.52

395.4

-282.34

yoy growth (%)

110.21

-74.57

-240.04

-20.45

NPM

11.67

7.47

28.39

-6.99

