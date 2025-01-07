Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,810.05
1,345.6
1,392.62
4,038.97
yoy growth (%)
34.51
-3.37
-65.52
24.4
Raw materials
-1,116.44
-816.22
-840.15
-2,044.43
As % of sales
61.68
60.65
60.32
50.61
Employee costs
-126.63
-117.42
-127.51
-238.1
As % of sales
6.99
8.72
9.15
5.89
Other costs
-315.67
-220.83
-254.3
-1,280.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.43
16.41
18.26
31.7
Operating profit
251.31
191.13
170.66
475.76
OPM
13.88
14.2
12.25
11.77
Depreciation
-31.4
-30.64
-27.77
-273.57
Interest expense
-31.16
-44.52
-58.07
-570.98
Other income
33.51
14.39
29.89
86.45
Profit before tax
222.26
130.36
114.71
-282.34
Taxes
-42.13
-25.4
-200.75
0
Tax rate
-18.95
-19.48
-175
0
Minorities and other
0
-4.44
481.44
0
Adj. profit
180.13
100.52
395.4
-282.34
Exceptional items
31.18
0
0
0
Net profit
211.31
100.52
395.4
-282.34
yoy growth (%)
110.21
-74.57
-240.04
-20.45
NPM
11.67
7.47
28.39
-6.99
