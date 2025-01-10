Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
11.64%
11.93%
11.95%
11.38%
11.38%
Indian
31.23%
32.49%
33.38%
35.3%
35.4%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
21.72%
18.97%
18.28%
16.2%
15.71%
Non-Institutions
33.87%
35.08%
34.84%
35.58%
35.97%
Total Non-Promoter
55.59%
54.05%
53.13%
51.79%
51.69%
Custodian
1.51%
1.51%
1.51%
1.51%
1.51%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
