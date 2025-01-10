To the Members of Usha Martin Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Usha Martin Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 38(a) regarding attachment of certain parcels of land at Ranchi used by the Companys wire rope business under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with export and domestic sale of iron ore fines in prior years aggregating Rs. 19,037 lakhs allegedly in contravention of terms of the mining lease granted to the

Company for the iron ore mines. Pending final outcome of the appeal filed by the Company before the Appellate Tribunal, PMLA and the on-going proceedings before the District and Sessions Judge Cum Special Judge, Ranchi, no adjustment to these standalone Ind AS financial statements in this regard have been considered necessary by the management. Further, as explained in Note 38(b), a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Company, its Managing Director and certain Other Officers under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860 for allegedly trying to influence ongoing CBI investigation pertaining to the proceedings mentioned in note 38(a). Pursuant to the charge sheet filed by the CBI, proceedings in this regard are on-going before the Special Judge - CBI, New Delhi. The Company has also received intimation from Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding summons issued to the Company to answer to a charge under the provisions of PMLA which, as informed by management pertains to the same matter. The Company intends to take such legal measures as may be considered necessary in respect of the ongoing proceedings. Pending final outcome of the ongoing proceedings, no adjustment to these Ind AS financial statements in this regard have been considered necessary by the management. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in Note 2A(b) and Note 20 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) For the year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has recognised Our audit procedures included the following: revenue from operations of Rs. 2,04,609 lakhs. Revenue from contract • Assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in with customers (hereinafter referred to as ‘Revenue) is recognised when line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from contracts with customers"). control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company is entitled • Obtained an understanding of revenue process including testing to in exchange for those goods or services. the design and operating effectiveness of controls related to revenue recognition. The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a • Performed procedures for a sample of revenue transactions at year key measure for evaluation of performance. The risk is therefore, that end to assess whether they were recognised at the correct period revenue is not recognised in accordance with Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from by corroborating terms of sales arrangement and date of revenue contracts with customers, and accordingly, it was determined to be a recognition to third party support such as bills of lading, lorry key audit matter. receipt etc. • Compared revenue with historical trends and where appropriate, conducted further enquiries and testing to corroborate unusual variances noted. • Assessed disclosures in financial statements in respect of revenue as specified in Ind AS 115 Provision and Contingencies (as described in Note 2A(l), Note 19 and Note 30C(iii) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) The Company has accrued liabilities of Rs. 2,294 lakhs as shown in Our audit procedures included the following: Note 19 and disclosed in Note 30C(iii) contingent liabilities of Rs. 28,773 • Obtained listing of all disputes pending before various judicial or lakhs as at 31st March, 2024. relevant tax/ regulatory authorities. Claims and exposures relating to litigation have been identified as a • Enquired and discussed the above listing with Head of Legal and key audit matter due to the complexities involved in these matters, Heads of relevant Functions to assess the completeness and timescales involved for resolution and the potential financial impact of management position with regard to the probability of unfavorable these on the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Further, significant outcome of disputes and provision recognised towards matter management judgement is involved in assessing the exposure of each under disputes. case and thus a risk that such cases may not be adequately provided for or disclosed. • Engaged with our relevant inhouse tax specialists for taxation matters under dispute to assess managements position of outcome Accordingly, it has been considered as a key audit matter. of significant cases and provisions recognised. Assessed the objectivity and competence of the in-house and external specialists. • Reviewed opinions obtained by the management from relevant external legal experts to assess managements position of outcome of significant matters under dispute and provisions recognised. • Assessed the relevant disclosures made within the standalone Ind AS financial statements as per the requirements of relevant accounting standards.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including Annexures to Boards report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) The matter described in Emphasis of Matter paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company; (f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g). (j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements – Refer note 19 and Note 30C(iii) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note B of Statement of changes in equity to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes which can be made using privileged / administrative access rights, as described in Note 40 to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005 per Shivam Chowdhary Partner Membership Number: 067077 UDIN: 24067077BKFSFA9188 Place of Signature: Kolkata Date: 26th April, 2024

Annexure ‘1

referred to in paragraph 1 of the section on "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Usha Martin Limited (the "Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets. (b) The property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) included in property, plant and equipment as reported in Note 3A, Note 4 to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for:

Description of item of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in Lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the company Freehold Land 29 Usha Beltron Limited No 18-02-1998 The property was purchased through an agreement of sale dated 18-02-1998 by Usha Beltron Limited which is the erstwhile name of the Company. Freehold Land 42 Usha Martin No 18-01-1990 The property was purchased through an agreement of sale Industries Limited dated 18-01-1990 by Usha Martin Industries Limited which merged with Usha Beltron Limited. The name of merged entity was changed to Usha Martin Limited with effect from 01-05-2003. Freehold Land 2,063 Usha Martin Black No 02-05-1972 The property was purchased through registered deeds dated Wire Ropes Limited and 02-05-1972 & 24-04-1974 respectively by Usha Martin Black 24-04-1974 Wire Ropes Limited which merged with Usha Beltron Limited which is the erstwhile name of the Company. Freehold Land 50 Usha Ismal Limited No 21-04-1980 The property was purchased through registered deeds dated 21-04-1980 by Usha Ismal Limited which merged with Usha Martin Industries Limited. Further, Usha Martin Industries Limited had merged with Usha Beltron Limited and the name of the merged entity was changed to Usha Martin Limited. Building 1 Usha Beltron Limited No 18-02-1998 The property was purchased through an agreement of sale dated 18-02-1998 by Usha Beltron Limited which is the erstwhile name of the Company. Building 8 Usha Martin No 18-01-1990 The property was purchased through an agreement of Industries Limited sale dated 18-01-1990 by Usha Martin Industries Limited. Further, Usha Martin Industries Limited had merged with Usha Beltron Limited and the name of the merged entity was changed to Usha Martin Limited. Freehold land 282 Mr.V.Mishra, No Various Being transferred in the name of the Company through a Mr, B Tiwary, Mr.B tranches legal process Lal, Mr.D Agarwal, during the Mr.V Kashyap, period 2005 – 2013 Mr.S Verma Building 7 Usha Ismal Limited No 16-10-1990 The property was purchased through a registered deed dated 16-10-1990 by Usha Ismal Limited which was merged with Usha Martin Industries Limited. Further, Usha Martin Industries Limited had merged with Usha Beltron Limited and the name of the merged entity was changed to Usha Martin Limited. Leasehold 8 Ranchi Industrial No 06-12-1984 Company has obtained the allotment letter in its name and Land Area Development execution of lease deed is in process Authority

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended 31st March, 2024. (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the requirements of paragraph 1(e) of the Order are not applicable and hence not commented upon. (ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at year end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory (including inventories lying with third parties) were noticed. (b) As disclosed in note 16(i) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The Company do not have sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. According to the information and explanation provided to us by the Management and based on a confirmation obtained by the Company from such Bank, the Company is not required to file any quarterly returns/statements with such Bank. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties other than as mentioned below:

Guarantee Loans (INR in lacs) (INR in lacs) Aggregate amount of guarantee / loans provided during the year - Subsidiary - UM Cables Limited - 700 - Employees - 329 - Others 654 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary - UM Cables Limited - 500 - Employees - 226 - Others

(b) During the year the terms and conditions of the loans granted to its wholly owned subsidiary and employees and guarantees provided to other are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not made investments, provided security and granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. (c) (i) The Company has granted loans during the year to its wholly owned subsidiary company and employees where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular except for loan due from its wholly owned subsidiary company which has fallen due as on the Balance Sheet date as disclosed in clause 3(e) of the Order. (ii) In respect of loans outstanding as at the beginning of the year and granted by the Company in earlier years to its wholly owned subsidiary company and employees, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The repayment of principal and the receipt of interest has been regular during the year. (iii) Read with note 5 (ii) and note 9 (iv) to the standalone financial statements, in respect of loan granted to a subsidiary company in an earlier year, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The repayment of principal and the receipt of interest has been regular during the year. The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(d) Read with note 5 (ii) and note 9 (iv) to the standalone financial statements, there are no amounts of loans granted to its subsidiary companies and employees which are overdue for more than ninety days. The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(e) The Company had granted a loan to a wholly owned subsidiary company which had fallen due as at the balance sheet date. Subsequent to the balance sheet date, the Company had renewed the loan to such party to settle the dues which had fallen due for the existing loans as at 31st March, 2024. The aggregate amount of such dues renewed and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year are as follows:

Name of Party Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year (INR in Lacs) Aggregate amount settled by renewal to the same party (INR in Lacs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted as at the balance sheet date U M Cables Limited 700 500 71%

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 185 are not applicable to loans given, investments made, guarantees and security provided by the Company. Therefore, the reporting requirements of clause (iv) of the Order are not applicable and hence not commented upon. In respect of loans and advances given, investments made and guarantees and securities given, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. (v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon. (vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of manufacture of wire and wire rope products and allied machinery and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same. (vii) a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) The dues of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount * (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central and State Duty of Central and 88 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12 to Sales Tax/Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal Sales Tax / Value State Sales Tax, 2013-14 Added Tax Act Value Added Tax 106 2013-14 Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioners and Entry Tax (Appeal) 3 2004-05 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax, Mumbai 3,132 2010-11, 2011-12 Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner 359 2013-14 and 2015-16 Bombay High Court 16 2003-04 Assistant Commissioner, Chennai 11 2010-11 Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2 2010-11 Madhya Pradesh High Court Central Excise Act, Duty of Excise 978 2011-12, 2014-2015 Appellate Tribunal 1944 3,813 2009-10, 2012-13, 2016-17 to Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) 2017-18

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount * (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 714 2016-17, 2017-18 Commissioner Goods and Service Tax and Central Excise 5 2004-09 Assistant Commissioner 16 2005-06 to 2007-08 Joint Commissioner of Central Excise 18 2001-02 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) Goods & Service Goods and Service 3 2017-18 Commissioner Appeals Tax_Act, 2017 Tax 638 2017-18 Additional Commissioner 1,723 2017-18 to 2018-2019, 2021-22 Deputy Commissioner 7,223 2017-18, 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner 192 2017-18 Commercial Tax Officer 214 2017-18 High Court of Punjab & Haryana Customs Act,1962 Duty of customs 1,040 1989-90, 1992-93 to 1993-94, Custom Excise and Service Tax Appellate 2012-13 to 2014-15 Tribunal 73 1989-90, 1996-97, 2002-03, Assistant Commissioner of Customs 2014-15, 2015-16 16 1995-96 to 1996-97, 1998-99, Deputy Commissioner of Customs 2000-01 and 2008-09 Income Tax Act, Income tax 3,211 Assessment Year 2007-08 to Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 1961 2010-11 10,950 Assessment Year 2009-10 to Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2020-21 552 Assessment Year 1998-99 Ranchi High Court

* Net of amount paid under protest

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax

assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii)

of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any

lender. Therefore, the reporting requirements under clause (ix) (a) is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any

government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been

used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any

entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures

or associate companies. Therefore, the reporting requirements under clause (ix) (f) is not applicable and hence not

commented upon.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including

debt instruments), therefore, the reporting requirements under clause (x) (a) is not applicable and hence not

commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally

convertible debentures during the year under audit and therefore, the reporting requirements under clause 3(x)(b) of

the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Therefore, the reporting requirements under clause (xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon. (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon. (xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Therefore, the reporting requirements under clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon. (xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the reporting requirements under clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon. (b) According to information, explanations and representations provided to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the reporting requirements under clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(d) According to information, explanations and representations provided to us, there is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Therefore, the reporting requirements under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the reporting requirements under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 41 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005 per Shivam Chowdhary Partner Membership Number: 067077 UDIN: 24067077BKFSFA9188 Place of Signature: Kolkata Date: 26th April, 2024

Annexure 2

to the Independent auditors report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Usha Martin Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Usha Martin Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of Corporate Overview financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; Statutory Reports (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could Financial Statements have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.