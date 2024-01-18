The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has approved and taken on record audited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. The Board at the said meeting has also recommended Dividend of Rs. 2.75/- (Two Rupees and fifty paisa only) per Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each (275%) to the Shareholders for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.