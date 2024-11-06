Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

USHA MARTIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

USHA MARTIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 12th August 2024 has approved the Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and the introduction of the Usha Martin Employee Stock Option Plan-2024.

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

USHA MARTIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve annual audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 26th April 2024 has approved and taken on record audited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommended Dividend of Rs. 2.75/- (Two Rupees and fifty paisa only) per Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each (275%) to the Shareholders for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved re-appointment of Mrs. Ramni Nirula [DIN: 00015330] as Independent Director (Non Executive) for a second term with effect from 26th July 2024 upto 25th July 2029 subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming General Meeting.

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

The Board at its meeting held on 27th March 2024 has approved the following: i. Appointment of Mr. SBN Sharma as Whole Time Director for a term of 5 years effective from 1st April 2024; ii. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Sumit Kumar Modak as Whole Time Director from the close of business hours on 30th April 2024. iii. Appointment of Mr. Abhijit Paul as CFO of the Company with effect from 1st May, 2024; iv. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Anirban Sanyal as CFO of the Company from the close of business hours on 30th April 2024. Read less..

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024