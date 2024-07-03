Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹1,991.2
Prev. Close₹1,997.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,062.56
Day's High₹2,059.95
Day's Low₹1,970.65
52 Week's High₹2,318.3
52 Week's Low₹1,450
Book Value₹215.49
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,452.38
P/E77.39
EPS25.75
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
10.24
10.23
10.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,020.94
925.77
828.97
654.59
Net Worth
1,031.19
936.01
839.2
664.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,117.13
961.38
665.3
404.66
yoy growth (%)
16.19
44.5
64.4
Raw materials
-252.67
-244.23
-167.24
-101.87
As % of sales
22.61
25.4
25.13
25.17
Employee costs
-210.12
-188.24
-147.66
-94.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
245.87
242.12
164.51
131.41
Depreciation
-55.88
-43.78
-30.84
-12.18
Tax paid
-69.53
-59.47
-27.93
-43.4
Working capital
-234.23
238.14
223.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.19
44.5
64.4
Op profit growth
8.46
62.95
44.23
EBIT growth
6.16
46.01
29.83
Net profit growth
5.24
63
27.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,207.71
1,148.21
1,228.34
997.99
856.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,207.71
1,148.21
1,228.34
997.99
856.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.12
15.22
33.52
12.05
8.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sushil Kanubhai Shah
Managing director
Ameera Sushil Shah
Independent Director
VIVEK GAMBHIR
Independent Director
Sanjay Bhatnagar
Independent Director
Anita Ramachandran
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hemant Sachdev
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KAMLESH KULKARNI
Non Executive Director
Aparna Rajadhyaksha
Independent Director
Subramanian Ranganathan
Reports by Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
Summary
Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah, one of the Promoters, commenced pathology business in January 1980 as a partnership firm in the name of Dr. V. K. Desais Hospital, having Dr. Kanubhai M. Shah, Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah and Dr. Vasant Kalyandas Desai as partners. The partnership was continued by Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah, Dr. Kanubhai M. Shah and Dr. Duru Sushil Shah from September 30, 1981 onwards. In June 1989, upon death of Dr. Kanubhai M. Shah, the partnership was continued by Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah and Dr. Duru Sushil Shah. Prior to March 18, 1995, Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah was also carrying on a business of radioimmunoassay and pathology laboratory on a sole proprietorship basis. On March 20, 1995, the said sole proprietorship business was converted into a partnership with Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah, Dr. Duru Sushil Shah and Aparna S. Shah (Rajadhyaksha) as partners, in the name and style of Metropolis Lab. In January 1998, Ameera Sushil Shah was inducted as an additional partner in Metropolis Lab. With effect from February 1, 2002, the business of Metropolis Lab was transferred to Dr. V. K. Desais Hospital as a going concern. In May 2002, Dr. G. S. K. Velu and Subbulakshmi K. Velu were admitted as partners in Dr. V. K. Desai Hospitals. The name of Dr. V. K. Desais Hospital was changed to Metropolis Health Services in November 2002. Further, in April 2003, Ameera Sushil Shah, Jaswanti Kanubhai Shah, Sadacharan Gomanthybabu and Gomathybabu Gomathy were admitted as partners in Metro
Read More
The Metropolis Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2038.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd is ₹10452.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd is 77.39 and 9.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Metropolis Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd is ₹1450 and ₹2318.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.31%, 3 Years at -16.73%, 1 Year at 16.96%, 6 Month at -1.30%, 3 Month at -10.95% and 1 Month at -3.78%.
