Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah, one of the Promoters, commenced pathology business in January 1980 as a partnership firm in the name of Dr. V. K. Desais Hospital, having Dr. Kanubhai M. Shah, Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah and Dr. Vasant Kalyandas Desai as partners. The partnership was continued by Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah, Dr. Kanubhai M. Shah and Dr. Duru Sushil Shah from September 30, 1981 onwards. In June 1989, upon death of Dr. Kanubhai M. Shah, the partnership was continued by Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah and Dr. Duru Sushil Shah. Prior to March 18, 1995, Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah was also carrying on a business of radioimmunoassay and pathology laboratory on a sole proprietorship basis. On March 20, 1995, the said sole proprietorship business was converted into a partnership with Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah, Dr. Duru Sushil Shah and Aparna S. Shah (Rajadhyaksha) as partners, in the name and style of Metropolis Lab. In January 1998, Ameera Sushil Shah was inducted as an additional partner in Metropolis Lab. With effect from February 1, 2002, the business of Metropolis Lab was transferred to Dr. V. K. Desais Hospital as a going concern. In May 2002, Dr. G. S. K. Velu and Subbulakshmi K. Velu were admitted as partners in Dr. V. K. Desai Hospitals. The name of Dr. V. K. Desais Hospital was changed to Metropolis Health Services in November 2002. Further, in April 2003, Ameera Sushil Shah, Jaswanti Kanubhai Shah, Sadacharan Gomanthybabu and Gomathybabu Gomathy were admitted as partners in Metro

