Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Share Price

2,038.8
(2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open1,991.2
  Day's High2,059.95
  52 Wk High2,318.3
  Prev. Close1,997.8
  Day's Low1,970.65
  52 Wk Low 1,450
  Turnover (lac)14,062.56
  P/E77.39
  Face Value2
  Book Value215.49
  EPS25.75
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,452.38
  Div. Yield0.2
View All Historical Data
  • Open2,061.45
  • Day's High2,072.35
  • Spot2,057.4
  • Prev. Close2,075.95
  • Day's Low2,035.5
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot400
  • OI(Chg %)-39,600 (-8.17%)
  • Roll Over%2.62
  • Roll Cost0.27
  • Traded Vol.4,04,000 (-40.87%)
View More Futures

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

1,991.2

Prev. Close

1,997.8

Turnover(Lac.)

14,062.56

Day's High

2,059.95

Day's Low

1,970.65

52 Week's High

2,318.3

52 Week's Low

1,450

Book Value

215.49

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,452.38

P/E

77.39

EPS

25.75

Divi. Yield

0.2

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 17 Nov, 2023

arrow

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

10 Dec 2024|04:16 PM

This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.42%

Non-Promoter- 46.58%

Institutions: 46.58%

Non-Institutions: 3.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.25

10.24

10.23

10.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,020.94

925.77

828.97

654.59

Net Worth

1,031.19

936.01

839.2

664.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1,117.13

961.38

665.3

404.66

yoy growth (%)

16.19

44.5

64.4

Raw materials

-252.67

-244.23

-167.24

-101.87

As % of sales

22.61

25.4

25.13

25.17

Employee costs

-210.12

-188.24

-147.66

-94.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

245.87

242.12

164.51

131.41

Depreciation

-55.88

-43.78

-30.84

-12.18

Tax paid

-69.53

-59.47

-27.93

-43.4

Working capital

-234.23

238.14

223.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.19

44.5

64.4

Op profit growth

8.46

62.95

44.23

EBIT growth

6.16

46.01

29.83

Net profit growth

5.24

63

27.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,207.71

1,148.21

1,228.34

997.99

856.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,207.71

1,148.21

1,228.34

997.99

856.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.12

15.22

33.52

12.05

8.57

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sushil Kanubhai Shah

Managing director

Ameera Sushil Shah

Independent Director

VIVEK GAMBHIR

Independent Director

Sanjay Bhatnagar

Independent Director

Anita Ramachandran

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hemant Sachdev

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

KAMLESH KULKARNI

Non Executive Director

Aparna Rajadhyaksha

Independent Director

Subramanian Ranganathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah, one of the Promoters, commenced pathology business in January 1980 as a partnership firm in the name of Dr. V. K. Desais Hospital, having Dr. Kanubhai M. Shah, Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah and Dr. Vasant Kalyandas Desai as partners. The partnership was continued by Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah, Dr. Kanubhai M. Shah and Dr. Duru Sushil Shah from September 30, 1981 onwards. In June 1989, upon death of Dr. Kanubhai M. Shah, the partnership was continued by Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah and Dr. Duru Sushil Shah. Prior to March 18, 1995, Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah was also carrying on a business of radioimmunoassay and pathology laboratory on a sole proprietorship basis. On March 20, 1995, the said sole proprietorship business was converted into a partnership with Dr. Sushil Kanubhai Shah, Dr. Duru Sushil Shah and Aparna S. Shah (Rajadhyaksha) as partners, in the name and style of Metropolis Lab. In January 1998, Ameera Sushil Shah was inducted as an additional partner in Metropolis Lab. With effect from February 1, 2002, the business of Metropolis Lab was transferred to Dr. V. K. Desais Hospital as a going concern. In May 2002, Dr. G. S. K. Velu and Subbulakshmi K. Velu were admitted as partners in Dr. V. K. Desai Hospitals. The name of Dr. V. K. Desais Hospital was changed to Metropolis Health Services in November 2002. Further, in April 2003, Ameera Sushil Shah, Jaswanti Kanubhai Shah, Sadacharan Gomanthybabu and Gomathybabu Gomathy were admitted as partners in Metro
Company FAQs

What is the Metropolis Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Metropolis Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2038.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd is ₹10452.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd is 77.39 and 9.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Metropolis Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd is ₹1450 and ₹2318.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd?

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.31%, 3 Years at -16.73%, 1 Year at 16.96%, 6 Month at -1.30%, 3 Month at -10.95% and 1 Month at -3.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.43 %
Institutions - 46.58 %
Public - 3.99 %

