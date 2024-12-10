Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.08
16.53
Op profit growth
19.85
22.84
EBIT growth
17.88
24.72
Net profit growth
16.97
43.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.9
28.65
27.18
EBIT margin
24.19
25.26
23.6
Net profit margin
17.43
18.34
14.86
RoCE
26.95
35.26
RoNW
6.72
7.44
RoA
4.85
6.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
41.95
35.87
25.19
Dividend per share
8
8
8
Cash EPS
29.5
26.83
17.39
Book value per share
173.17
138.23
103.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
48.55
62.47
51.06
P/CEPS
69.03
83.52
73.95
P/B
11.76
16.21
12.44
EV/EBIDTA
29.5
37.4
26.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
19.11
22.33
38
Tax payout
-28.35
-24.95
-21.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.4
45.94
Inventory days
13.61
11.87
Creditor days
-45.78
-53.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-15.05
-32.39
-24.22
Net debt / equity
0.23
-0.43
-0.27
Net debt / op. profit
0.61
-1.07
-0.61
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-22.47
-25.26
-23.83
Employee costs
-18.98
-19.9
-22.2
Other costs
-30.63
-26.17
-26.77
