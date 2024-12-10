iifl-logo-icon 1
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Key Ratios

1,867.35
(-1.23%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:49:59 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.08

16.53

Op profit growth

19.85

22.84

EBIT growth

17.88

24.72

Net profit growth

16.97

43.8

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

27.9

28.65

27.18

EBIT margin

24.19

25.26

23.6

Net profit margin

17.43

18.34

14.86

RoCE

26.95

35.26

RoNW

6.72

7.44

RoA

4.85

6.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

41.95

35.87

25.19

Dividend per share

8

8

8

Cash EPS

29.5

26.83

17.39

Book value per share

173.17

138.23

103.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

48.55

62.47

51.06

P/CEPS

69.03

83.52

73.95

P/B

11.76

16.21

12.44

EV/EBIDTA

29.5

37.4

26.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

19.11

22.33

38

Tax payout

-28.35

-24.95

-21.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.4

45.94

Inventory days

13.61

11.87

Creditor days

-45.78

-53.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-15.05

-32.39

-24.22

Net debt / equity

0.23

-0.43

-0.27

Net debt / op. profit

0.61

-1.07

-0.61

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-22.47

-25.26

-23.83

Employee costs

-18.98

-19.9

-22.2

Other costs

-30.63

-26.17

-26.77

