Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,035.1
(-0.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1,117.13

961.38

665.3

404.66

yoy growth (%)

16.19

44.5

64.4

Raw materials

-252.67

-244.23

-167.24

-101.87

As % of sales

22.61

25.4

25.13

25.17

Employee costs

-210.12

-188.24

-147.66

-94.64

As % of sales

18.8

19.58

22.19

23.38

Other costs

-349.24

-247.63

-177.78

-88.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.26

25.75

26.72

21.86

Operating profit

305.08

281.27

172.6

119.66

OPM

27.3

29.25

25.94

29.57

Depreciation

-55.88

-43.78

-30.84

-12.18

Interest expense

-19.32

-7.67

-6.56

-0.34

Other income

16

12.3

29.31

24.27

Profit before tax

245.87

242.12

164.51

131.41

Taxes

-69.53

-59.47

-27.93

-43.4

Tax rate

-28.28

-24.56

-16.98

-33.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

176.33

182.65

136.58

88

Exceptional items

15.9

0

-24.52

0

Net profit

192.24

182.65

112.05

88

yoy growth (%)

5.24

63

27.32

NPM

17.2

18.99

16.84

21.74

Metropolis Healt : related Articles

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

10 Dec 2024|04:16 PM

This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More

