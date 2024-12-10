Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,117.13
961.38
665.3
404.66
yoy growth (%)
16.19
44.5
64.4
Raw materials
-252.67
-244.23
-167.24
-101.87
As % of sales
22.61
25.4
25.13
25.17
Employee costs
-210.12
-188.24
-147.66
-94.64
As % of sales
18.8
19.58
22.19
23.38
Other costs
-349.24
-247.63
-177.78
-88.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.26
25.75
26.72
21.86
Operating profit
305.08
281.27
172.6
119.66
OPM
27.3
29.25
25.94
29.57
Depreciation
-55.88
-43.78
-30.84
-12.18
Interest expense
-19.32
-7.67
-6.56
-0.34
Other income
16
12.3
29.31
24.27
Profit before tax
245.87
242.12
164.51
131.41
Taxes
-69.53
-59.47
-27.93
-43.4
Tax rate
-28.28
-24.56
-16.98
-33.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
176.33
182.65
136.58
88
Exceptional items
15.9
0
-24.52
0
Net profit
192.24
182.65
112.05
88
yoy growth (%)
5.24
63
27.32
NPM
17.2
18.99
16.84
21.74
