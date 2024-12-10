iifl-logo-icon 1
1,953.6
(-2.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:22 PM

Company

Sectoral

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.

10 Dec 2024|04:16 PM
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

