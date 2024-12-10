Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
10.24
10.23
10.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,020.94
925.77
828.97
654.59
Net Worth
1,031.19
936.01
839.2
664.81
Minority Interest
Debt
194.95
267.94
377.13
111.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
96.27
94.79
79.73
14.35
Total Liabilities
1,322.41
1,298.74
1,296.06
790.17
Fixed Assets
1,120.09
1,085.28
1,010.51
307.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
89.73
49.71
50.41
11.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.62
18.03
0
23.68
Networking Capital
59.51
102.78
119.79
66.91
Inventories
33.89
41.27
47.01
38.12
Inventory Days
15.35
14.47
Sundry Debtors
130.03
126.19
140.47
130.5
Debtor Days
45.89
49.54
Other Current Assets
68.5
88.89
94.79
61.59
Sundry Creditors
-97.29
-91.08
-99.62
-98.08
Creditor Days
32.54
37.23
Other Current Liabilities
-75.62
-62.49
-62.86
-65.22
Cash
30.46
42.94
115.36
380.62
Total Assets
1,322.41
1,298.74
1,296.07
790.18
