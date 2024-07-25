Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|00%
|₹3950%
|1,700
|₹0.05-80%
|25,600-8.57%
|-
|-
|1,760
|₹80%
|00%
|-
|-
|1,780
|₹1.650%
|1,6000%
|8000%
|₹249-6.39%
|1,800
|₹0.05-80%
|13,200-19.51%
|-
|-
|1,840
|₹0.05-97.91%
|2,4000%
|4000%
|₹171.10%
|1,860
|₹0.3-40%
|7,2000%
|8000%
|₹191.650%
|1,880
|₹0.05-95.45%
|4,8000%
|2,8000%
|₹14924.16%
|1,900
|₹0.05-85.71%
|32,000-2.43%
|3,2000%
|₹127.825.35%
|1,920
|₹0.40%
|11,2000%
|2,8000%
|₹1400%
|1,940
|₹0.1-33.33%
|8,800-8.33%
|10,0000%
|₹98-10.29%
|1,960
|₹0.2525%
|34,8000%
|5,200-18.75%
|₹77.3-21.24%
|1,980
|₹1.1266.66%
|15,6000%
|33,200-27.19%
|₹45.8-39.49%
|2,000
|₹0.05-87.5%
|73,200-8.95%
|5,600-12.5%
|₹30.4-47.31%
|2,020
|₹181.81%
|14,400-10%
|10,000-30.55%
|₹18-53.12%
|2,040
|₹3.0574.28%
|18,000-44.44%
|41,20014.44%
|₹0.05-99.75%
|2,060
|₹17188.13%
|16,000-18.36%
|21,200-7.01%
|₹0.05-99.64%
|2,080
|₹35117.39%
|6,800-10.52%
|82,800-36.89%
|₹0.05-99.52%
|2,100
|₹55.269.84%
|18,400-4.16%
|12,800-59.49%
|₹0.05-99.21%
|2,120
|₹500%
|2,0000%
|26,800-17.28%
|₹0.05-98.93%
|2,140
|₹124.90%
|2,8000%
|4,000-9.09%
|₹0.25-91.22%
|2,160
|₹173.10%
|8000%
|10,000-50.98%
|₹0.1-96%
|2,180
|₹132.3-10.21%
|2,8000%
|1,53,200-16.19%
|₹0.05-97.36%
|2,200
|₹157.6524.82%
|2,4000%
|7,6000%
|₹0.05-96.55%
|2,220
|₹236.40%
|1,2000%
|27,2000%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|2,240
|₹213.750%
|4000%
|22,400-13.84%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|2,260
|₹215.85-0.5%
|8,8000%
|14,800-7.5%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|2,280
|-
|-
|43,200-10.74%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,320
|-
|-
|14,400-16.27%
|₹0.1-77.77%
|2,360
|-
|-
This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
