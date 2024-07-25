iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Option Chain

1,953.6
(-2.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:22 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹3950%1,700₹0.05-80%25,600-8.57%
--1,760₹80%00%
--1,780₹1.650%1,6000%
8000%₹249-6.39%1,800₹0.05-80%13,200-19.51%
--1,840₹0.05-97.91%2,4000%
4000%₹171.10%1,860₹0.3-40%7,2000%
8000%₹191.650%1,880₹0.05-95.45%4,8000%
2,8000%₹14924.16%1,900₹0.05-85.71%32,000-2.43%
3,2000%₹127.825.35%1,920₹0.40%11,2000%
2,8000%₹1400%1,940₹0.1-33.33%8,800-8.33%
10,0000%₹98-10.29%1,960₹0.2525%34,8000%
5,200-18.75%₹77.3-21.24%1,980₹1.1266.66%15,6000%
33,200-27.19%₹45.8-39.49%2,000₹0.05-87.5%73,200-8.95%
5,600-12.5%₹30.4-47.31%2,020₹181.81%14,400-10%
10,000-30.55%₹18-53.12%2,040₹3.0574.28%18,000-44.44%
41,20014.44%₹0.05-99.75%2,060₹17188.13%16,000-18.36%
21,200-7.01%₹0.05-99.64%2,080₹35117.39%6,800-10.52%
82,800-36.89%₹0.05-99.52%2,100₹55.269.84%18,400-4.16%
12,800-59.49%₹0.05-99.21%2,120₹500%2,0000%
26,800-17.28%₹0.05-98.93%2,140₹124.90%2,8000%
4,000-9.09%₹0.25-91.22%2,160₹173.10%8000%
10,000-50.98%₹0.1-96%2,180₹132.3-10.21%2,8000%
1,53,200-16.19%₹0.05-97.36%2,200₹157.6524.82%2,4000%
7,6000%₹0.05-96.55%2,220₹236.40%1,2000%
27,2000%₹0.05-92.85%2,240₹213.750%4000%
22,400-13.84%₹0.05-90.9%2,260₹215.85-0.5%8,8000%
14,800-7.5%₹0.05-88.88%2,280--
43,200-10.74%₹0.05-83.33%2,320--
14,400-16.27%₹0.1-77.77%2,360--

Metropolis Healt: Related NEWS

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

10 Dec 2024|04:16 PM

This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

