Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Quarterly Results

2,035.1
(-0.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

349.79

313.36

331

291.12

308.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

349.79

313.36

331

291.12

308.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.13

2.46

2.54

2.31

1.22

Total Income

352.92

315.81

333.54

293.42

309.72

Total Expenditure

259.91

234.54

251.02

226.27

233.69

PBIDT

93.01

81.27

82.52

67.15

76.03

Interest

4.79

4.65

5.57

5.31

5.68

PBDT

88.21

76.62

76.95

61.85

70.35

Depreciation

26.82

25.54

26.42

24.99

22.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

15.42

13.47

13.9

10.08

14.33

Deferred Tax

-0.72

-0.51

0.11

-0.51

-1.88

Reported Profit After Tax

46.7

38.11

36.53

27.29

35.66

Minority Interest After NP

0.18

0.16

0.12

0.13

0.21

Net Profit after Minority Interest

46.52

37.95

36.41

27.16

35.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

46.52

37.95

36.41

27.16

35.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.08

7.41

7.11

5.3

6.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.25

10.25

10.25

10.24

10.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.59

25.93

24.93

23.06

24.64

PBDTM(%)

25.21

24.45

23.24

21.24

22.8

PATM(%)

13.35

12.16

11.03

9.37

11.55

Metropolis Healt: Related NEWS

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

10 Dec 2024|04:16 PM

This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi's Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More

