Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
663.14
622.12
585.59
568
580.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
663.14
622.12
585.59
568
580.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.59
4.85
4.27
7.85
7.37
Total Income
668.73
626.96
589.86
575.85
587.58
Total Expenditure
494.45
477.29
447.84
427.23
432.69
PBIDT
174.28
149.67
142.02
148.63
154.9
Interest
9.44
10.88
11.66
12.28
14.52
PBDT
164.83
138.79
130.36
136.34
140.38
Depreciation
52.36
51.41
43.06
46.46
42.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
28.89
23.97
25.63
22.01
26.68
Deferred Tax
-1.22
-0.4
-2.97
-1.48
-3.1
Reported Profit After Tax
84.81
63.82
64.64
69.35
74.04
Minority Interest After NP
0.34
0.25
0.39
0.2
0.31
Net Profit after Minority Interest
84.47
63.57
64.25
69.15
73.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
84.47
63.57
64.25
69.15
73.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.92
12.41
12.55
13.5
11.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.25
10.25
10.24
10.24
10.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.28
24.05
24.25
26.16
26.69
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.78
10.25
11.03
12.2
12.76
