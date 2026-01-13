Metropolis Healthcare Launches Centre of Genomics to Expand Precision Diagnostics in India

Metropolis Healthcare Limited on Tuesday, January 13, announced the launch of a Centre of Genomics, marking a significant expansion of its capabilities in precision diagnostics, molecular testing, and genomic research in India.

The company said the Centre of Genomics will be supported by two CAP-accredited genomics laboratories located in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, strengthening its national infrastructure for advanced diagnostic services.

Metropolis said the new centre will focus on delivering genomic solutions across high impact clinical areas, including oncology, reproductive health, neurology, transplant immunology, and rare diseases.

Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, said the Centre of Genomics integrates cross platform genomic technologies with advanced data analytics and AI driven trend correlations to improve diagnostic accuracy and clinical relevance.

She added that the initiative is supported by subject matter experts, a multi specialty Medical Advisory Board, and dedicated clinical support teams, enabling the company to build one of India’s most comprehensive and clinically integrated genomic diagnostic platforms.

Metropolis Healthcare said it plans to expand its genomic test portfolio to more than 500 advanced tests over the next two to three years, from over 220 validated genomic assays currently available.

Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer at Metropolis Healthcare, said the Centre is designed to translate advanced genomic science into actionable clinical insights across multiple specialty areas.

Chadha added that the Centre of Genomics is benchmarked against leading global genomic laboratories in terms of quality, test breadth, and clinical integration, while remaining aligned with India specific disease patterns and treatment pathways.

As part of the initiative, Metropolis Healthcare has deployed Illumina’s NovaSeq X Series sequencing platform for research purposes, significantly enhancing sequencing throughput and analytical accuracy.

The company said the deployment strengthens its next generation sequencing infrastructure, while supporting advanced bioinformatics workflows and deeper clinical interpretation capabilities.

Suchita Dayanand, Country Head India Commercial at Illumina, said the company aims to make advanced sequencing technologies more accessible across India as part of its market expansion strategy.

Metropolis Healthcare said the Centre of Genomics will also function as a platform for AI enabled analytics, continuous test development, and digital integration, while supporting pharmaceutical research programs, clinical trials, and global research collaborations.

