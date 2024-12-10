iifl-logo-icon 1
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,953.6
(-2.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:22 PM

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

49.42%

49.61%

49.66%

49.73%

49.74%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

46.58%

45.68%

43.76%

42.39%

41.15%

Non-Institutions

3.98%

4.69%

6.57%

7.87%

9.1%

Total Non-Promoter

50.57%

50.38%

50.33%

50.26%

50.25%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.42%

Non-Promoter- 46.58%

Institutions: 46.58%

Non-Institutions: 3.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Metropolis Healt: Related NEWS

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

10 Dec 2024|04:16 PM

This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi's Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

