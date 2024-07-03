Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,207.71
1,148.21
1,228.34
997.99
856.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,207.71
1,148.21
1,228.34
997.99
856.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.12
15.22
33.52
12.05
8.57
Total Income
1,216.83
1,163.43
1,261.86
1,010.03
864.97
Total Expenditure
925.13
859.91
885.54
711.98
648.63
PBIDT
291.69
303.52
376.32
298.05
216.35
Interest
22.54
26.8
19.74
7.78
8.34
PBDT
269.16
276.72
356.57
290.27
208
Depreciation
94.47
89.22
63.22
45.94
39.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
49.61
48.69
68.6
60.87
50.37
Deferred Tax
-3.38
-4.58
10.06
0.1
-9.19
Reported Profit After Tax
128.46
143.39
214.69
183.35
127.55
Minority Interest After NP
0.64
0.51
0.5
0.25
0.23
Net Profit after Minority Interest
127.82
142.88
214.18
183.1
127.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
11.64
0
-17.2
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
127.82
142.88
202.54
183.1
144.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.95
27.91
41.87
35.97
25.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
400
400
400
400
Equity
10.25
10.24
10.22
10.22
10.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.15
26.43
30.63
29.86
25.26
PBDTM(%)
22.28
24.1
29.02
29.08
24.28
PATM(%)
10.63
12.48
17.47
18.37
14.89
