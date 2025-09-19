Metropolis Healthcare Acquires Ambika Pathology for ₹17 Crore; Stock Rises 2.85%

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired Kolhapur-based Ambika Pathology Laboratory for a total consideration of ₹17 crore, marking its fourth acquisition in the last ten months. The deal includes a deferred payment of ₹1.7 crore, which will be disbursed as per the terms of the business transfer agreement, the company said in a regulatory filing. Following the news, Metropolis Healthcare shares surge 2.82% on Friday at 11:09 am, trading at ₹2105.

The acquisition is part of Metropolis’ “string-of-pearls” strategy, aimed at building strong regional clusters and expanding access to advanced diagnostic services across India. The move strengthens the company’s leadership in Kolhapur and is strategically designed to create a mini reference laboratory catering to four to five surrounding districts in western Maharashtra.

Ambika Pathology, which operates a central lab supported by 12 patient touchpoints, offers a comprehensive test portfolio. Nearly 75% of its revenue comes from walk-in B2C patients. For FY25, the company reported a turnover of ₹7.96 crore.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, said Maharashtra remains a key growth market, contributing about 40% of the company’s total revenue. Metropolis said the acquisition will help boost productivity and improve profitability across its western Maharashtra operations.

