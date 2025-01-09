iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Futures Share Price

1,882.8
(-3.62%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Here's the list of Metropolis Healt's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Metropolis Healt's futures contract.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

  • Open1,936.4
  • Day's High1,956.45
  • Spot1,882.8
  • Prev. Close1,956.45
  • Day's Low1,875.55
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot400
  • OI(Chg %)1,18,000 (9.16%)
  • Roll Over%1.67
  • Roll Cost0.42
  • Traded Vol.7,95,600 (31.89%)

Metropolis Healt: Related NEWS

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2024|04:16 PM

This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.