Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
245.87
242.12
164.51
131.41
Depreciation
-55.88
-43.78
-30.84
-12.18
Tax paid
-69.53
-59.47
-27.93
-43.4
Working capital
-234.23
238.14
223.59
Other operating items
Operating
-113.77
377
329.32
Capital expenditure
738.54
127.36
100.78
Free cash flow
624.76
504.36
430.1
Equity raised
1,332.26
1,015.17
689.43
Investing
38.53
-117.9
-13.14
Financing
488.14
164.55
53.54
Dividends paid
40.94
40.89
40.14
50
Net in cash
2,524.64
1,607.08
1,200.08
