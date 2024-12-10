iifl-logo-icon 1
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,038.8
(2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

Metropolis Healt FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

245.87

242.12

164.51

131.41

Depreciation

-55.88

-43.78

-30.84

-12.18

Tax paid

-69.53

-59.47

-27.93

-43.4

Working capital

-234.23

238.14

223.59

Other operating items

Operating

-113.77

377

329.32

Capital expenditure

738.54

127.36

100.78

Free cash flow

624.76

504.36

430.1

Equity raised

1,332.26

1,015.17

689.43

Investing

38.53

-117.9

-13.14

Financing

488.14

164.55

53.54

Dividends paid

40.94

40.89

40.14

50

Net in cash

2,524.64

1,607.08

1,200.08

