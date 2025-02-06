Metropolis Healthcare Q3 Profit Rises 15.4% to ₹31.4 Crore

Metropolis Healthcare reported a 15.4% YoY rise in net profit at ₹31.4 crore for Q3 FY25, up against ₹27.2 crore from the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose by 11% at ₹322.8 crore against ₹291 crore in Q3 FY24. The company’s EBITDA jumped 11.2% in the December quarter to ₹72 crore from ₹64.8 crore in the previous fiscal. The EBITDA margin was stable at 22.3% and did not change much from the year-ago period. The company over time continued extending into diagnostics, though more on its efficiency in running the business to become stronger.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Metropolis Healthcare is trading at ₹1869 which is a 3.49% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 7.17% gain in the last one year.