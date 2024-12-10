iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

10 Dec 2024 , 04:16 PM

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. has said it will acquire Core Diagnostics for ₹246.83 crore. The deal would help Metropolis strengthen its capability in advanced cancer diagnostics and expand its presence in northern and eastern India.

This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.

Core Diagnostics was established in 2012 and has its reach across 200 cities in India with state-of-the-art facilities, along with a NABL- and CAP-accredited lab located at Gurugram, and seven satellite labs in Hyderabad. It offers 1,300+ specialized tests, with particular focus on oncology, and caters to more than 6,000 health care specialists, 1,600+ among which are leading cancer specialists.

The company reported revenue of ₹110 crore for FY 2023-24, with the company having witnessed a robust 22% CAGR over the last three years.

Metropolis Chairperson Ameera Shah was optimistic about the Indian oncology market, which is growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2028, driven by better healthcare access, technological progress, and rising cancer cases. Core Diagnostics Chief Executive Dinesh Chauhan is excited about the consolidation. The company journey is special because of what has been envisaged by founder Zoya Brar.

Alivio Advisors advised Metropolis exclusively for acquisition. The legal advice comes from Saraf & Partners while the financial due diligence was executed by PwC. The acquisition in its strategic nature now enables Metropolis to be a pan-country specialist diagnostic leader, having its strengths elevated to deliver advanced solutions to patients across India.

 

 

 

Related Tags

  • Core Diagnostics
  • Metropolis
  • Metropolis Healthcare
  • Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.