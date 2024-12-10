|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve issuance of equity shares of the Company on a preferential basis and Postal ballot notice. Acquisition of the 100% stake in Core Diagnostics Private Limited, India, (Core Diagnostics) from its existing shareholder, Core Diagnostics (Mauritius) Private Limited for a total purchase consideration of INR 246.83 crores to be discharged partly by cash and partly by way of preferential issue and allotment of equity shares of the Company Preferential Issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|26 Jan 2024
|Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find attached herewith, Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Please find attached herewith, Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e friday, January 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.