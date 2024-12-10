Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve issuance of equity shares of the Company on a preferential basis and Postal ballot notice. Acquisition of the 100% stake in Core Diagnostics Private Limited, India, (Core Diagnostics) from its existing shareholder, Core Diagnostics (Mauritius) Private Limited for a total purchase consideration of INR 246.83 crores to be discharged partly by cash and partly by way of preferential issue and allotment of equity shares of the Company Preferential Issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 26 Jan 2024