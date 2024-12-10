iifl-logo-icon 1
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Board Meeting

1,885
(0.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:54:59 AM

Metropolis Healt CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve issuance of equity shares of the Company on a preferential basis and Postal ballot notice. Acquisition of the 100% stake in Core Diagnostics Private Limited, India, (Core Diagnostics) from its existing shareholder, Core Diagnostics (Mauritius) Private Limited for a total purchase consideration of INR 246.83 crores to be discharged partly by cash and partly by way of preferential issue and allotment of equity shares of the Company Preferential Issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202426 Jan 2024
Metropolis Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find attached herewith, Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Please find attached herewith, Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e friday, January 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Metropolis Healt: Related News

Metropolis Acquires Core Diagnostics for ₹247 Crore to Boost Cancer Testing Expertise

10 Dec 2024|04:16 PM

This is a 100% stake purchase that will be funded through 55% cash and 45% equity swap. It expects completion in 60 days, after shareholders give their nod.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

