Summary

Gillette India Ltd, formerly known as Indian Shaving Products Ltd was incorporated in the year February 09th, 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of branded packaged fast moving consumer goods in the grooming and oral care businesses. Its products are sold through retail operations including mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores and high frequency stores. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, apart from third party manufacturing locations spread across India.The company operates in two segments, namely Personal Grooming and Oral Care. Personal Grooming segment includes blades, razors and toiletries. Oral Care segment includes toothbrushes and oral care products. During the year 1990-91, the company completed the capacity expansion for manufacturing of 7 O Clock Ejtek PII Twin Blade Shaving System. In February 1993, the company commenced the launch of Gillette Shaving Products in India with the launch of Gillette Presto Readyshaver. During the year 1995-96, the company launched Readyshaver under the Brand Name of 7 Oclock Ready II. They also launched toothbrushes in the well-known international brand name Oral B under a distribution agreement.In January 2000, Duracell (India) and Wilkinson Sword India merged with the company and was renamed as Gillette India Ltd. In the year 2001, the company launched the Gillette Series Arctic Ice Line of prod

