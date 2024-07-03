Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹9,895.05
Prev. Close₹9,898.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.46
Day's High₹9,895.05
Day's Low₹9,895.05
52 Week's High₹10,699
52 Week's Low₹6,191
Book Value₹338.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32,247.97
P/E71.36
EPS138.7
Divi. Yield1.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
Equity Capital
32.59
32.59
32.59
32.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
938.68
956.27
828.61
756.42
Net Worth
971.27
988.86
861.2
789.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2018
|Jun-2017
Revenue
2,009.42
1,679.06
1,676.85
1,733.6
yoy growth (%)
19.67
0.13
-3.27
-1.23
Raw materials
-880.73
-729.07
-693.14
-786.04
As % of sales
43.83
43.42
41.33
45.34
Employee costs
-143.22
-119.18
-117.91
-109.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2018
|Jun-2017
Profit before tax
429.46
313.97
344.6
374.32
Depreciation
-57.52
-51.05
-42.29
-38.35
Tax paid
-119.08
-83.79
-115.55
-121.24
Working capital
-152.57
242.18
118.18
-454.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2018
|Jun-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.67
0.13
-3.27
-1.23
Op profit growth
28.25
-5.91
0
24.86
EBIT growth
36.09
-9.27
-7.61
22.48
Net profit growth
34.84
0.49
-9.49
18.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Chittranjan Dua
Chairman & Independent Directo
Gurcharan Das.
Independent Director
A K Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sonali Dhawan
Non Executive Director
Pramod Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Karthik Natarajan
Independent Director
Anjuly Chib Duggal
Executive Chairman & CFO
Gautam Kamath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Flavia Machado
Executive Director
Srinivas Maruthi Patnam
Managing Director
L. V. Vaidyanathan
Non Executive Director
Gagan Sawhney
Independent Director
Sanjay Asher
Independent Director
C P Gurnani
Reports by Gillette India Ltd
Summary
Gillette India Ltd, formerly known as Indian Shaving Products Ltd was incorporated in the year February 09th, 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of branded packaged fast moving consumer goods in the grooming and oral care businesses. Its products are sold through retail operations including mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores and high frequency stores. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, apart from third party manufacturing locations spread across India.The company operates in two segments, namely Personal Grooming and Oral Care. Personal Grooming segment includes blades, razors and toiletries. Oral Care segment includes toothbrushes and oral care products. During the year 1990-91, the company completed the capacity expansion for manufacturing of 7 O Clock Ejtek PII Twin Blade Shaving System. In February 1993, the company commenced the launch of Gillette Shaving Products in India with the launch of Gillette Presto Readyshaver. During the year 1995-96, the company launched Readyshaver under the Brand Name of 7 Oclock Ready II. They also launched toothbrushes in the well-known international brand name Oral B under a distribution agreement.In January 2000, Duracell (India) and Wilkinson Sword India merged with the company and was renamed as Gillette India Ltd. In the year 2001, the company launched the Gillette Series Arctic Ice Line of prod
The Gillette India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9895.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gillette India Ltd is ₹32247.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gillette India Ltd is 71.36 and 33.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gillette India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gillette India Ltd is ₹6191 and ₹10699 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gillette India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.54%, 3 Years at 23.17%, 1 Year at 49.37%, 6 Month at 35.78%, 3 Month at 17.20% and 1 Month at 0.89%.
