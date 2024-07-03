iifl-logo-icon 1
Gillette India Ltd Share Price

9,895.05
(-0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:08 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9,895.05
  • Day's High9,895.05
  • 52 Wk High10,699
  • Prev. Close9,898.55
  • Day's Low9,895.05
  • 52 Wk Low 6,191
  • Turnover (lac)3.46
  • P/E71.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value338.84
  • EPS138.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32,247.97
  • Div. Yield1.31
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gillette India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

9,895.05

Prev. Close

9,898.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3.46

Day's High

9,895.05

Day's Low

9,895.05

52 Week's High

10,699

52 Week's Low

6,191

Book Value

338.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32,247.97

P/E

71.36

EPS

138.7

Divi. Yield

1.31

Gillette India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 45

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Gillette India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

P&G Bangladesh terminates distribution pact with Gillette India

P&G Bangladesh terminates distribution pact with Gillette India

25 Sep 2024|12:06 PM

However, Gillette India has assured that the termination will have no substantial impact on its total revenues.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Gillette India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.12%

Foreign: 40.12%

Indian: 34.87%

Non-Promoter- 14.05%

Institutions: 14.05%

Non-Institutions: 10.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gillette India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2024Jun-2023Jun-2022Jun-2021

Equity Capital

32.59

32.59

32.59

32.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

938.68

956.27

828.61

756.42

Net Worth

971.27

988.86

861.2

789.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2018Jun-2017

Revenue

2,009.42

1,679.06

1,676.85

1,733.6

yoy growth (%)

19.67

0.13

-3.27

-1.23

Raw materials

-880.73

-729.07

-693.14

-786.04

As % of sales

43.83

43.42

41.33

45.34

Employee costs

-143.22

-119.18

-117.91

-109.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2018Jun-2017

Profit before tax

429.46

313.97

344.6

374.32

Depreciation

-57.52

-51.05

-42.29

-38.35

Tax paid

-119.08

-83.79

-115.55

-121.24

Working capital

-152.57

242.18

118.18

-454.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarJun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2018Jun-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.67

0.13

-3.27

-1.23

Op profit growth

28.25

-5.91

0

24.86

EBIT growth

36.09

-9.27

-7.61

22.48

Net profit growth

34.84

0.49

-9.49

18.16

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gillette India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gillette India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Chittranjan Dua

Chairman & Independent Directo

Gurcharan Das.

Independent Director

A K Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sonali Dhawan

Non Executive Director

Pramod Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Karthik Natarajan

Independent Director

Anjuly Chib Duggal

Executive Chairman & CFO

Gautam Kamath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Flavia Machado

Executive Director

Srinivas Maruthi Patnam

Managing Director

L. V. Vaidyanathan

Non Executive Director

Gagan Sawhney

Independent Director

Sanjay Asher

Independent Director

C P Gurnani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gillette India Ltd

Summary

Gillette India Ltd, formerly known as Indian Shaving Products Ltd was incorporated in the year February 09th, 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of branded packaged fast moving consumer goods in the grooming and oral care businesses. Its products are sold through retail operations including mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores and high frequency stores. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, apart from third party manufacturing locations spread across India.The company operates in two segments, namely Personal Grooming and Oral Care. Personal Grooming segment includes blades, razors and toiletries. Oral Care segment includes toothbrushes and oral care products. During the year 1990-91, the company completed the capacity expansion for manufacturing of 7 O Clock Ejtek PII Twin Blade Shaving System. In February 1993, the company commenced the launch of Gillette Shaving Products in India with the launch of Gillette Presto Readyshaver. During the year 1995-96, the company launched Readyshaver under the Brand Name of 7 Oclock Ready II. They also launched toothbrushes in the well-known international brand name Oral B under a distribution agreement.In January 2000, Duracell (India) and Wilkinson Sword India merged with the company and was renamed as Gillette India Ltd. In the year 2001, the company launched the Gillette Series Arctic Ice Line of prod
Company FAQs

What is the Gillette India Ltd share price today?

The Gillette India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9895.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gillette India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gillette India Ltd is ₹32247.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gillette India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gillette India Ltd is 71.36 and 33.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gillette India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gillette India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gillette India Ltd is ₹6191 and ₹10699 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gillette India Ltd?

Gillette India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.54%, 3 Years at 23.17%, 1 Year at 49.37%, 6 Month at 35.78%, 3 Month at 17.20% and 1 Month at 0.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gillette India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gillette India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 14.05 %
Public - 10.95 %

