We would like to inform you that the register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from November 27,2024 to December 03,2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend Find enclosed proceedings of the 40th AGM of Gillette India Limited held on December 3,2024 at 11.00 a.m. via audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)