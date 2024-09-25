iifl-logo-icon 1
Gillette India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2018Jun-2017

Revenue

2,009.42

1,679.06

1,676.85

1,733.6

yoy growth (%)

19.67

0.13

-3.27

-1.23

Raw materials

-880.73

-729.07

-693.14

-786.04

As % of sales

43.83

43.42

41.33

45.34

Employee costs

-143.22

-119.18

-117.91

-109.72

As % of sales

7.12

7.09

7.03

6.32

Other costs

-524.97

-471.77

-484.2

-456.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.12

28.09

28.87

26.31

Operating profit

460.5

359.04

381.6

381.59

OPM

22.91

21.38

22.75

22.01

Depreciation

-57.52

-51.05

-42.29

-38.35

Interest expense

-5.25

-5.44

-7.46

-6.74

Other income

31.73

11.42

12.75

37.82

Profit before tax

429.46

313.97

344.6

374.32

Taxes

-119.08

-83.79

-115.55

-121.24

Tax rate

-27.72

-26.68

-33.53

-32.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

310.38

230.18

229.05

253.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

310.38

230.18

229.05

253.08

yoy growth (%)

34.84

0.49

-9.49

18.16

NPM

15.44

13.7

13.65

14.59

Gillette India : related Articles

P&G Bangladesh terminates distribution pact with Gillette India

P&G Bangladesh terminates distribution pact with Gillette India

25 Sep 2024|12:06 PM

However, Gillette India has assured that the termination will have no substantial impact on its total revenues.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More

