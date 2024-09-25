Gillette India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
Equity Capital
32.59
32.59
32.59
32.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
938.68
956.27
828.61
756.42
Net Worth
971.27
988.86
861.2
789.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.05
0.12
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
3.46
5.17
Total Liabilities
971.32
988.91
864.78
794.34
Fixed Assets
372.85
421.9
427.99
381.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
53.47
45.81
36.52
33.04
Networking Capital
69.36
65.63
109.2
213.17
Inventories
395.84
412.35
373.44
366.58
Inventory Days
66.58
Sundry Debtors
274.33
320.16
267.01
197.94
Debtor Days
35.95
Other Current Assets
258.63
260.37
226.36
254.72
Sundry Creditors
-649.31
-717.29
-595.91
-450.49
Creditor Days
81.82
Other Current Liabilities
-210.12
-209.95
-161.7
-155.58
Cash
475.63
455.56
291.07
166.32
Total Assets
971.32
988.91
864.78
794.34
However, Gillette India has assured that the termination will have no substantial impact on its total revenues.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
