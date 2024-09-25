Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 27 Sep 2024

GILLETTE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday October 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Find enclosed the Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30,2024 and the limited review report of the auditors on the said result. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Dear Sir, Please find attached intimation with regards to appointment of Mr. Sanjay Asher as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, for a period of five years, with effect from September 29, 2024. Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 27 Jun 2024

GILLETTE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results and statements for the financial year ended June 302024 and recommendation of dividend if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 28/08/2024 has been revised to 29/08/2024 With reference to the announcement dated June 27,2024 and in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is re- scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Statements for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) Find enclosed audited financial results for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024, along with Auditors Report, in respect of the aforementioned Financial Results, as furnished by the Statutory Auditors of the Company and declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion to the aforementioned Audited Financial Results. Further, Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 45 per Equity Share (Nominal Value of Rs. 10/- each), for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

GILLETTE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday April 292024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31 2024. We are pleased to inform you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today (commenced at 4:45 pm and ended at 5:35 pm), the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were approved. We are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024; b. Limited Review Report in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 furnished by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. We are pleased to inform you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today (commenced at 4:45 pm and ended at 5:35 pm), the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were approved. We are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024; b. Limited Review Report in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 furnished by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024