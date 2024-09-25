|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|GILLETTE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday October 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Find enclosed the Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30,2024 and the limited review report of the auditors on the said result. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Dear Sir, Please find attached intimation with regards to appointment of Mr. Sanjay Asher as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, for a period of five years, with effect from September 29, 2024. Request you to kindly take the same on record.
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|GILLETTE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results and statements for the financial year ended June 302024 and recommendation of dividend if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 28/08/2024 has been revised to 29/08/2024 With reference to the announcement dated June 27,2024 and in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is re- scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Statements for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) Find enclosed audited financial results for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024, along with Auditors Report, in respect of the aforementioned Financial Results, as furnished by the Statutory Auditors of the Company and declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion to the aforementioned Audited Financial Results. Further, Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 45 per Equity Share (Nominal Value of Rs. 10/- each), for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|GILLETTE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday April 292024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31 2024. We are pleased to inform you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today (commenced at 4:45 pm and ended at 5:35 pm), the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were approved. We are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024; b. Limited Review Report in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 furnished by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. We are pleased to inform you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today (commenced at 4:45 pm and ended at 5:35 pm), the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were approved. We are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024; b. Limited Review Report in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 furnished by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|GILLETTE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and to consider the declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. Board of Directors of the Company held today (commenced at 1.30 p.m. and ended at 2:09 p.m.), the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were approved. We are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023; b. Limited Review Report in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 furnished by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. 85 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). This interim dividend includes a one-time special dividend of ?40 per equity share to commemorate 40 years of serving consumers, customers, shareholders, employees, and society. The dividend shall be paid on or before February 28, 2023. As informed earlier in our letter dated January 19, 2024, record date for the purpose of eligibility for payment of said Interim Dividend shall be February 8, 2024. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. In accordance with regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Mr. Karthik Natarajan, Non - executive director has resigned from the Board as Non- Executive Director of the Company effective close of business hours of March 31,2024. Copy of the letter received from Mr. Natarajan is enclosed below. Re-appointment of Ms. Anjuly Chib Duggal as Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years, effective March 26,2024. We are pleased to inform you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today (commenced at 1.30 p.m. and ended at 1:50 p.m.), the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were approved. We are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023; b. Limited Review Report in respect of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 furnished by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. 85 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). This interim dividend includes a one-time special dividend of ?40 per equity share to commemorate 40 years of serving consumers, customers, shareholders, employees, and society. The dividend shall be paid on or before February 28, 2023. We are pleased to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31,2023 were approved. Further , Board have declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have approved declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the payment of dividend is February 08,2024 Re-appointment of Ms. Anjuly Chib Duggal as Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years, effective March 26,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.01.2024)
However, Gillette India has assured that the termination will have no substantial impact on its total revenues.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.