Dividend 29 Aug 2024 26 Nov 2024 - 45 450 Final

We are pleased to further inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 45 per Equity Share (Nominal Value of Rs. 10/- each), for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024. The divided shall be paid between December 3, 2024 to December 25,2024, on approval of the Members at the 40th Annual General Meeting We would like to inform you that the register of members and share transfer books shall remain closed from November 27,2024 to December 03,2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend.

Dividend 30 Jan 2024 8 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024 45 450 Interim

Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. 85 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). This interim dividend includes a one-time special dividend of ?40 per equity share to commemorate 40 years of serving consumers, customers, shareholders, employees, and society. The dividend shall be paid on or before February 28, 2023. As informed earlier in our letter dated January 19, 2024, record date for the purpose of eligibility for payment of said Interim Dividend shall be February 8, 2024. Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Dividend 30 Jan 2024 8 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024 40 400 Special