REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Board of Directors have the pleasure of presenting the 40th Annual Report including the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Figures in Rs. Crores)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Sales 2,633 2,477 Profit before tax 562 473 Profit after tax 412 356 Appropriations: Opening Reserve 506 384 Profit for the year 412 356 Re-measurement gain/ loss on defined benefit plan (net of tax) 7 (3) Dividend (440) (231) Balance carried to balance Sheet 485 506 Earnings per share - Basic (Rs.) 126.35 109.15 - Diluted (Rs.) 126.35 109.15

FINANCIAL YEAR

The Companys Financial Year is July 1st to June 30th.

DIVIDEND

During the Financial Year, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 30, 2024, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 85 per equity share, which was paid on February 26, 2024. This interim dividend included a one-time special dividend of Rs. 40 per equity share to commemorate Companys 40 years of serving its consumers, customers, shareholders, employees, and society.

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 29, 2024, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 45 per equity share, for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024. This final dividend is subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The aggregate dividend for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024, including the interim dividend of Rs. 85 per equity share and the final dividend of Rs. 45 per equity share recommended by the Board amounts to Rs. 130 per equity share.

ECONOMY AND MARKETS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, consumer demand in both urban and rural markets remained tepid for the large part of the year, owing to inflationary pressures and factors like delayed monsoons causing lower agricultural yields.

Despite this, Indias real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.2* per cent in FY 2024, exceeding 8 per cent mark in three out of four quarters of FY 2024. Indian economy has recovered and expanded in an orderly fashion post pandemic. The Annual Economic Survey of India in July 2024 highlighted that the real GDP in FY 2024 was 20 per cent higher than its level in FY 2020. Further, the Survey also highlighted that timely policy interventions by the government and Reserve Bank of Indias price stability measures helped maintain retail inflation at 5.4 per cent in FY 2024$.

The economic growth of 8.2 per cent in FY 2024 was supported by an industrial growth rate of 9.5 per cent. Despite disruptions on many fronts, the manufacturing sector achieved an average annual growth rate of 5.2 per cent in the last decade$.

Despite a challenging global landscape, Indias economy stayed resilient. India solidified its position as the worlds fifth-largest economy, showcasing its significant economic strength and becoming one of the fastest growing major economies.

*Source: Press release of Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation dated May 31, 2024.

$Source: Annual Economic Survey, July 2024. OPPORTUNITIES, RISK AND OUTLOOK

The Reserve Bank of India has raised its real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the current Financial Year 2024-25 to 7.2%A from 7%, demonstrating increasing confidence in the economic growth of the country.

Further, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted the global inflation rate to slow to 5.9% in 2024 from 6.7% last year, broadly on track for a soft

Landing*. In fact, IMF has forecasted inflation of 4.6% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025 for India, significantly lower than the global outlook.

In July 2024, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, have reported softened inflation, now below RBIs medium-term target of 4%. Rainfall over the country, as a whole, was above normal as per the IMD forecast, accordingly, rural demand is expected to keep up with the positive trends?. The watch-outs are declining rural wages and rising unemployment, which should stabilize in the near term with the governments recently announced interventions. Collectively, this should augur well for Indias consumption trends.

While short to medium term challenges exist owing to a tepid global economic outlook, the Long-term outlook for the FMCG sector remains positive. Your Company is well positioned to sustain and improve its performance with its integrated growth strategy and serve the consumer with superior products.

* Monetary Policy Statement, June 7, 2024 *IMF World Economic Outlook, July 2024

@Statement issued by the Indian Meteorological department, October 1, 2024

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Despite a challenging operating and competitive environment, the Company delivered sales of 52,633 crore, up 6% versus year ago driven by a robust portfolio, strong brand fundamentals and superior retail execution. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the fiscal year, was 5412 crore, up 16% versus year ago due to the topline growth with product innovation.

We delivered a balanced growth this year, while continuing to drive category growth through innovations that delight our consumers. These results are a testament to execution of our integrated growth strategy, which we remain committed to - a focused product portfolio where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization - aLL aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Ratios 2023-24 2022-23 Change Debtors (Trade receivable) turnover 8.86 8.44 5% Inventory turnover 6.52 6.30 3% Return on investment 0.04 0.04 14% Interest coverage ratio* - - N.A. Current ratio 1.56 1.53 2% Debt Equity Ratio* - - N.A. Return on capital employed 0.53 0.44 22% Net capital turnover 6.16 5.74 7% Trade payables turnover 1.64 1.98 -17% Operating profit margin 21.68% 19.40% 11.73% Net profit margin 15.64% 14.36% 9% Return on Net worth 42.01% 38.45% 9%

*The Company did not have any borrowings during the Financial Year.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE • GROOMING

Throughout the fiscal year, the Company continued to delight its consumers and drive category growth through a strong product portfolio, superior consumer communication and a continuous stream of product innovations. Our robust portfolio caters to a wide variety of jobs that our consumers expect grooming solutions to do, ranging from safe and efficient shaves, to styling and shaping tools and an assortment of dedicated ranges in shave care category as well as electronic grooming.

The Companys grooming business delivered strong growth and continued to gain market share. This has been possible due to our consistent focus on irresistible superiority on product, packaging, direct-to-consumer trials and commercial innovations helping us add new users.

The Companys existing portfolio includes Gillette Guard, Gillette Mach 3, Gillette Fusion, Gillette Venus and Braun.

During the Financial Year, the Company introduced a super-premium razor - Gillette Labs, that transforms the mundane act of shaving into an extraordinary experience by offering a smooth and comfortable shave. With cutting-edge technology and a lifetime warranty on the handle, Gillettes latest razor delivers a superior shaving experience that combines close shaves with gentle exfoliation.

In the female grooming section, the Company launched Venus Bikini Sensitive - a razor designed for intimate grooming for women which comes with a dermatologically tested patented irritation-defence bar, and delivers a flawlessly smooth result without any discomfort in intimate areas. This launch has enabled new consumers via strong media interventions and go-to-market excellence.

Over the years, we have also evolved our communication strategy to cater to our consumers in a better way and thereby effectively resonate with them.

The Braun business has demonstrated healthy growth in the appliances business.

As a result of key interventions across the Gillette portfolio, we recorded our highest-ever market share in the Blades and Razors category this Financial Year.

• ORAL CARE BUSINESS

With agility and thorough research for providing best-in-class products, backed by consumer insights OraL-B accelerated category growth throughout the year. Our deliberate focus on irresistible superiority across vectors resulted in adding new users to the brand, along with balanced top and bottom-line growth.

This year, we executed an initiative on our Crisscross and Sensitive portfolio via premium packaging and best in-store visibility, delivering a key message of superior cleaning power of Crisscross toothbrushes to remove germs from hard-to-reach areas.

Oral-B introduced unique solutions to make brushing fun for its younger consumers. During the year, we continued our innovation on kids toothbrushes resulting in Oral B leading the kids segment growth by providing superior brushes. We launched a Kids toothbrush ‘Chotta Bheem designs - a popular animated character loved by children in India. The packaging brings this to life and enables parents to engage children in a very important activity of brushing, inculcating the right oral health habits at a young age.

In the electric toothbrush range, we drove a strong growth behind our extensive portfolio from battery to our superior IO technology. This combined with our digital activations helped deliver on our promise to provide superior oral care to our consumers.

The combination of strong innovations, with a robust go-to-market execution and strong media presence Led to meaningful value to our consumers and customers helping us grow. We continued to Leverage our targeted trial programs and deeper distribution plans enabling more consumers to have access to superior brushes.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has set up a Risk Management Committee and has also adopted a risk management policy. The Companys risk management policy is in line with the parent Companys global guidelines and as such adequate measures have been adopted by the Company to anticipate, plan and mitigate the spectrum of risks it faces. The Companys Risk Management process focuses on ensuring that these risks are identified on a timely basis and adequately addressed.

For financing risks, the Company has a robust operational contingency plan. It also undertakes Business Contingency Plan for key vendors and natural disasters. The Company also has adequate insurance coverage to protect the value of its assets. The Company has in place a very stringent and responsive system under which all its distributors and vendors are assessed before being selected.

As part of the business sustainability and governance process, in order to ensure a robust risk management system, in line with the applicable laws, the Company follows a proactive risk management policy, aimed at protecting its employees, assets and the environment, while at the same time ensuring growth and continuity of its business.

The risks are identified by a consistent process across functions and the Company also strives to link each risk with a mitigation step to ensure business continuity. Risk managers consistently map the risks to establish a risk management culture. The risk report is reviewed at regular intervals, to ensure that risks are planned for mitigation, for the fact that not all risks can be eliminated.

REGULATORY AND COMPLIANCE

The Company operates within the letter and spirit of all applicable laws. General compliance with legal requirements is an important component of the Companys Worldwide Business Conduct Manual and the same expects the following from its employees:

The Company has set in place the requisite mechanism for meeting with the compliance requirements, periodic monitoring of compliance to avoid any deviations, and regular updates to keep pace with the regulatory changes.

A number of training programs are conducted periodically for employees with respect to various compliance related topics such as Global AntiCorruption Standards, Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace, Whistle-blower Mechanism, Conflict of Interest, Data Privacy, Data Integrity, Anti-Trust compliance etc.

SECURITY

Your Company has implemented comprehensive security programs supported by latest technology and trained manpower to protect employees and assets, at all its offices and plant. During the Financial Year under review, no major security breaches or incidents occurred. A comprehensive security risk assessment is carried out regularly and adequate security measures are implemented to cater to changing security scenario. Your Company has installed the best of the security measures and processes to protect its personnel and assets.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

During the Financial Year, the Board of Directors had appointed Ms. Pooja Bhutra, Chartered Accountant as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

INTERNAL CONTROLS & THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company continues to prioritize sustainable control processes that are integral part of organization culture. It has built strong Internal Controls Environment and Risk Assessment/Management systems. These systems enable the Company to comply with Internal Company policies, procedures, standard guidelines, and local laws to help protect Companys assets and confidential information including personal identifiable information (PII) against financial losses and unauthorized use. The robust controls environment at the Company is efficiently managed and monitored through:

• Controls Self-Assessments (CSA) are performed during October to December period of every Financial Year across business processes. The purpose of this thorough exercise is to review and evaluate process compliances against standard control objective, activities, and attributes. This enables the Company to proactively identify control weaknesses and initiate actions to sustainably mitigate them. Along with CSAs company also has a process of continuous monitoring for some of controls in manufacturing processes via an internally developed toolkit that tracks control activities and assesses effectiveness of controls with the process owners by selecting auto samples for packing, planning, warehousing, etc. Samples are auto picked up every quarter for the respective areas in the toolkit and tested. Defects, if any, are reviewed by the management. This ensures ongoing monitoring of controls for operational areas.

• Local Governance and Global Internal Audit (GIA)

There are internal control experts in the organization guiding business teams on day-today compliance requirements. They also ensure that all key processes i.e. selling, distribution, trade & marketing spends, vendor payments, etc are reviewed and assessed at appropriate intervals via CSAs, standard operating procedures and process reviews or audits as applicable. As part of their ongoing monitoring process, if there are issues identified, those are reported to senior management for implementing action plans to strengthen control environment in these processes. The assessments of high-risk and SOX compliance areas are done by Companys Global Internal Audit (GIA) team. GIA comprises of certified internal auditors who have experience across different markets and have independent centers of excellence. Issues raised by internal audit teams are tagged to business owners and issue remediation is then reviewed and reported appropriately to the senior leadership.

• Governance Board

The Governance Board is led by the Managing Director and comprises of Chief Financial Officer, Chief Human Resource Officer, Supply Chain Leader, Purchasing & Sustainability Leader, and General Counsel. The Governance Board assesses, and reviews enterprise level risks and works with process owners and functional managers to ensure that corrective action is taken, and risk is mitigated as appropriate.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

A separate report on Business Responsibility & Sustainability has been appended as Annexure I to this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Companys flagship Corporate Social Responsibility program - P&GShiksha is a 360-degree educational intervention that addresses three critical barriers to achieving universal education - access to education infrastructure, gender inequality in access to education and gap in learning.

The Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. The composition and terms of reference of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report annexed to this Report.

Annual report on Corporate Social Responsibility activities as required under the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 has been appended as Annexure II to this Report.

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

Our efforts in environmental sustainability are important to create superior propositions for consumers, customers, and shareholders- while improving our environmental impact. We seek to reduce the footprint of our operations thereby enabling consumers to reduce their footprint.

The Company is committed to reducing plastic packaging waste by designing the packaging to be recyclable or reusable; and by reducing the use of virgin petroleum plastic resin in consumer packaging. The Company continues to be compliant with the governments Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines on plastic packaging waste collection.

The Companys plants at Bhiwadi and Baddi are zeromanufacturing waste-to-landfill sites, which means that no manufacturing waste is sent to landfill.

The Company continuously strives to achieve water efficiency. This year the Company achieved 2768 kiloliters of circular water through Condensate Recovery and Internal Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) Recycle.

The Company contributes to the P&G groups ambition to reduce Green House Gas emissions across its operations. The Company will continue to strive in its efforts towards this ambition. The Company aims to grow responsibly and continuously improve its efficiency while reducing its carbon footprint.

For a detailed report on Companys sustainability efforts, kindly refer to the business responsibility and sustainability report (BRSR) appended as Annexure I to this report.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

The Company has the advantage of availing advanced technology and continuous upgradation thereof from The Procter & Gamble Company, USA and its subsidiaries. This is an unmatched competitive advantage that helps the Company deliver strong business results.

As the Company avails benefits of research and development of The Procter & Gamble Company, USA and its subsidiaries across the globe, the Company has not incurred any expenditure on research and development during the Financial Year. Technology absorption and adaptation is a continuous process. The products manufactured and sold by the Company are a result of such imported technology received on an ongoing basis. Initiatives are constantly undertaken for innovation of products, new product development, improvement of packaging, enhancement of product quality and application of best information technology to automate, simplify and generate efficiencies in various business processes.

The Company having ongoing access to cutting- edge technology, derives benefits such as product development, consistent superior product quality, process efficiencies, cost effectiveness and energy efficiency.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

The details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are mentioned below:

(Figures in Rs. Crores)

For the year ended June 30, 2024 For the year ended June 30,2023 Foreign Exchange earnings 206.25 204.21 Foreign Exchange outgo 618.72 723.93

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions which is also available on Companys website at https://in.pg.com/india- governance-and-policies/gil/terms-and-policies/. This policy deals with the review and approval of related party transactions. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for related party transactions which are of repetitive nature and entered in the ordinary course of business and at arms length. All related party transactions are subjected to independent review by Chartered Accountant firm to confirm compliance with the requirements under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

All related party transactions entered during the Financial Year were in ordinary course of the business and on arms length basis. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company.

Details of material related party transaction entered into during the Financial Year 2023-24 are given below:

Name of Related Party Procter & Gamble International Operations S.A. Nature of transaction Import of Finished goods Amount of transaction during Financial Year 2023-24 Rs. 291 crores

The above transaction was approved by the Shareholders by passing an Ordinary Resolution through Postal Ballot on January 8, 2018. Being related parties, the Promoter shareholders had abstained from voting on the said resolution.

LOANS AND GUARANTEES GIVEN AND INVESTMENTS MADE

The Company has not given any loans, guarantees or made any investments during the Financial Year.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any Public Deposits under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013, during the Financial Year.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committees. Details of the complaints received and resolved during the year are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Sections 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibilities Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

i. that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. that the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit of the Company for the Financial Year under review;

iii. that the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. that the Directors had prepared the accounts for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024, on a "going concern" basis;

v. that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. that the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A separate report on Corporate Governance along with the Auditors Certificate on its compliance is annexed to this Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return for the Financial Year 2023-24, as required under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is available on the website of the Company at https://in.pg.com/india-investors/ gil/reports-announcements/ announcements/. HUMAN RESOURCES

The company has achieved remarkable success throughout the year by consistently delivering superior products to our consumers and customers. This has been made possible through a highly agile and empowered organization, enabling us to achieve outstanding business results and generate significant shareholder value.

The Company continues to focus on creating an appealing employer brand, attracting talent that aligns with our Companys values, and nurturing that talent for future success. We have developed comprehensive human resource strategies, keeping employees at the centre of everything we do, and to ensure that our organization is well-prepared to meet future challenges.

India remains a critical talent source for us, and we have adapted our campus initiatives to proactively address changing times. We have launched innovative campus programs and revamped existing ones, ensuring a mix of virtual and face-to-face setups to accommodate a dispersed audience. Our internships, onboarding, and learning & development programs continue to receive recognition in various campus surveys. We are committed to nurturing our talent and fostering diverse leaders who will thrive in our ecosystem.

To foster a winning culture, it is crucial to engage and empower employees right from their comprehensive corporate onboarding program, known as GETiN. By instilling a growth mindset within our Company DNA, we encourage a love for learning and resilience, which are vital for achieving both organizational and personal goals.

We strongly believe in co-creating careers with our employees, allowing them to collaborate with the business and achieve fulfilling careers with us. We encourage our employees to be their authentic selves at work, as we strive to consistently evolve from good to great. Our performance management system evaluates employees based on their impact and growth.

P&G India has been consistently recognized as an employer of choice. For the seventh consecutive year, AVTAR has acknowledged us as one of the top 100 companies for women in India. We have also received accolades such as the Best Organization for Women by ET Now (2024), Buddies of Wellness by People Matters (2023), Women in Sales Evangelist by WinS (2024), and Silver Employer for progress on LGBTQ+ inclusion at the Workplace by the India Workplace Equality Index (2023), among others.

The number of employees as on June 30, 2024 was 523.

The statement of Disclosure of Remuneration under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure III to this Report.

As per the provisions of first proviso to Section 136 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, this Report and Financial Statements are being sent to the Members of the Company excluding the statement of particulars of employees under Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the said statement may write to the Company Secretary at investorgil.im@pg.com.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Ms. Anjuly Chib Duggal who was appointed as NonExecutive Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years effective March 26, 2019, was re-appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director for a further period of five years effective March 26, 2024 pursuant to the approval of the shareholders of the Company through resolution passed via postal ballot and evoting on March 20, 2024.

Mr. Karthik Natarajan ceased to be a director of the Company effective close of business hours of March 31, 2024, pursuant to his resignation from the Board.

The Board of Directors of the Company express their deepest gratitude to Mr. Natarajan for his guidance and contribution to the Board during his tenure as Director on the Board of the Company.

Mr. L. V. Vaidyanathan ceased to be the Managing Director of the Company effective close of business hours of April 30, 2024 due to his resignation from the Company. The P&G Management and the

Board of Directors of the Company express their deepest gratitude to Mr. L. V. Vaidyanathan for his exemplary Leadership and consistent value creation and direction to the Company during his tenure as Managing Director.

Mr. Kumar Venkatasubramanian was appointed as Director and Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years effective May 1, 2024, pursuant to the Boards approval and recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Shareholders of the Company approved his appointment through resolution passed by postal ballot & e-voting on July 03, 2024. Mr. Kumar Venkatasubramanian being a non-resident at the time of his appointment, the Company has filed an application for seeking approval for his appointment with the Central Government.

Mr. Srinivas Maruthi Patnam-Director, retiring by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting.

Appropriate resolution for the re-appointment of the aforesaid Director is being proposed at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting, which the Board recommends for approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Details of the Directorships of Directors proposed to be appointed/re-appointed as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are contained in the Notice convening the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

All Independent Directors of the Company have provided declarations to the Company stating that they meet the criteria of independence as mentioned under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ["SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015"].

The Board is of the opinion that all the Independent Directors of the Company possess integrity, have relevant expertise and experience and fulfil the conditions specified under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The details of the familiarization programmes and Annual Board Evaluation process for Directors have been provided under the Corporate Governance section of the Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Six (6) meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company were held during the Financial Year. For further details on meetings of the Board of Directors and its Committees, please refer to the Corporate Governance section of this Report.

POLICIES

The Company has adopted various policies including policies on related party transactions, corporate social responsibility, vigil mechanism, nomination and remuneration, materiality of events and dividend distribution which are available on the website of the Company at https://in.pg.com/india-governance- and-policies/gil/terms-and-policies/.

AUDITORS

Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on November 18, 2022 for a second term of five consecutive years, from the conclusion of the 38th AGM until the conclusion of the 43rd AGM.

The Report issued by Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, Statutory Auditors on the financial statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2024 forms part of the Annual Report. There has been no qualification, reservation or adverse remark given by the Auditors in their Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Secretarial Audit was carried out by M/s. Saraf & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries for the Financial Year 2023-24. There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks given by Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report is annexed to this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the Financial Year, the Company has complied with mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

We are grateful to The Procter & Gamble Company, USA and its subsidiaries for their invaluable support in terms of access to the latest information and knowledge in the field of research & development for products, ingredients and technologies; timely inputs to exceptional marketing strategies; and the goodwill of its world-renowned Trademarks and superior brands. We are proud to acknowledge this unstinted association that has vastly benefited the Company.

The Board of Directors place on record its deep appreciation for the co-operation and support of the Government authorities, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, clearing and forwarding agents, business associates, bankers, consumers, employees and Shareholders and look forward to their continued support on the journey ahead.