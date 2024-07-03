Summary

BASF India Limited is a leading transnational company in the Indian chemical industry. The companys portfolio is organized into 6 segments: Agricultural Solutions, Materials, Industrial solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Chemicals. The products manufactured by the company serve several sectors including agriculture, automotive, pharmaceuticals, construction, consumer durables, consumer care, paper and paints.The Agricultural Solutions business includes products for crop protection like insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. The Performance Products segment includes the Performance Chemicals, Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health products and Paper Chemicals businesses. The Chemicals segment includes Intermediates, Petrochemicals & Monomers. The Functional Materials & Solutions segment comprises of Coatings, Construction Chemicals, Performance Materials and Process Catalyst businesses.BASF India Ltd, the flagship company of the BASF Group in India was incorporated as R A Cole Pvt Ltd in May 13, 1943 and the name was changed to Indoplast Ltd in January, 1963. The Company got their present name in September 1967. It signed an agreement with BASF AG for manufacturing of new products during the year 2002 and 2004.Cyanamid Agro Ltd was merged with the company with effective from April 1, 2001. In the line of global arrangement between Bayer CorpScience AG and BASF AG, the company acquired the Fipronil activities and

