BASF India Ltd Share Price

5,311.75
(-2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:54 AM

  • Open5,442.35
  • Day's High5,460.65
  • 52 Wk High8,750
  • Prev. Close5,441.4
  • Day's Low5,284
  • 52 Wk Low 2,868
  • Turnover (lac)763.61
  • P/E36.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value825.24
  • EPS147.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,992.25
  • Div. Yield0.28
BASF India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

5,442.35

Prev. Close

5,441.4

Turnover(Lac.)

763.61

Day's High

5,460.65

Day's Low

5,284

52 Week's High

8,750

52 Week's Low

2,868

Book Value

825.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22,992.25

P/E

36.79

EPS

147.86

Divi. Yield

0.28

BASF India Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

BASF India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BASF India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.33%

Foreign: 73.33%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 10.71%

Institutions: 10.71%

Non-Institutions: 15.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BASF India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.29

43.29

43.29

43.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,180.29

2,657.89

2,292.79

1,742.86

Net Worth

3,223.58

2,701.18

2,336.08

1,786.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13,099.73

9,558.34

7,551.05

5,583.4

yoy growth (%)

37.05

26.58

35.24

10.05

Raw materials

-10,859.93

-7,796.36

-6,133.72

-4,054.5

As % of sales

82.9

81.56

81.23

72.61

Employee costs

-380.65

-344.96

-360.83

-351.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

747.35

437.87

37.11

102.46

Depreciation

-170.57

-173.92

-180.06

-153.39

Tax paid

-165.08

-287.35

13.86

-14.53

Working capital

328.56

192.39

-130.71

-113.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.05

26.58

35.24

10.05

Op profit growth

44.01

131.88

-21.09

28.25

EBIT growth

60.86

294.52

-44.05

92.06

Net profit growth

7.64

2,885.46

-92.49

-1,844.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2020Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

13,751.27

7,572.94

1,626.98

1,316.08

1,055.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,751.27

7,572.94

1,626.98

1,316.08

1,055.71

Other Operating Income

16.21

21.62

7.94

7.73

3.21

Other Income

75.78

28.04

0

0

0

BASF India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BASF India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pradip P Shah

Whole Time Director

Narendranath J Baliga

Non Executive Director

Ramkumar Dhruva

Independent Director

Shyamala Gopinath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manohar Kamath

Whole-time Director

ANIL KUMAR CHOUDHARY

Managing Director

Alexander Gerding

Independent Director

B N Vakil

Independent Director

Sonia Singh

Non Executive Director

Marcelo Rocha Lu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BASF India Ltd

Summary

BASF India Limited is a leading transnational company in the Indian chemical industry. The companys portfolio is organized into 6 segments: Agricultural Solutions, Materials, Industrial solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Chemicals. The products manufactured by the company serve several sectors including agriculture, automotive, pharmaceuticals, construction, consumer durables, consumer care, paper and paints.The Agricultural Solutions business includes products for crop protection like insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. The Performance Products segment includes the Performance Chemicals, Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health products and Paper Chemicals businesses. The Chemicals segment includes Intermediates, Petrochemicals & Monomers. The Functional Materials & Solutions segment comprises of Coatings, Construction Chemicals, Performance Materials and Process Catalyst businesses.BASF India Ltd, the flagship company of the BASF Group in India was incorporated as R A Cole Pvt Ltd in May 13, 1943 and the name was changed to Indoplast Ltd in January, 1963. The Company got their present name in September 1967. It signed an agreement with BASF AG for manufacturing of new products during the year 2002 and 2004.Cyanamid Agro Ltd was merged with the company with effective from April 1, 2001. In the line of global arrangement between Bayer CorpScience AG and BASF AG, the company acquired the Fipronil activities and
Company FAQs

What is the BASF India Ltd share price today?

The BASF India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5311.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of BASF India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BASF India Ltd is ₹22992.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BASF India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BASF India Ltd is 36.79 and 6.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BASF India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BASF India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BASF India Ltd is ₹2868 and ₹8750 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BASF India Ltd?

BASF India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.13%, 3 Years at 21.92%, 1 Year at 78.73%, 6 Month at 2.29%, 3 Month at -32.91% and 1 Month at -4.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BASF India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BASF India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.33 %
Institutions - 10.72 %
Public - 15.95 %

