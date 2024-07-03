SectorChemicals
Open₹5,442.35
Prev. Close₹5,441.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹763.61
Day's High₹5,460.65
Day's Low₹5,284
52 Week's High₹8,750
52 Week's Low₹2,868
Book Value₹825.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,992.25
P/E36.79
EPS147.86
Divi. Yield0.28
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.29
43.29
43.29
43.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,180.29
2,657.89
2,292.79
1,742.86
Net Worth
3,223.58
2,701.18
2,336.08
1,786.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13,099.73
9,558.34
7,551.05
5,583.4
yoy growth (%)
37.05
26.58
35.24
10.05
Raw materials
-10,859.93
-7,796.36
-6,133.72
-4,054.5
As % of sales
82.9
81.56
81.23
72.61
Employee costs
-380.65
-344.96
-360.83
-351.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
747.35
437.87
37.11
102.46
Depreciation
-170.57
-173.92
-180.06
-153.39
Tax paid
-165.08
-287.35
13.86
-14.53
Working capital
328.56
192.39
-130.71
-113.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.05
26.58
35.24
10.05
Op profit growth
44.01
131.88
-21.09
28.25
EBIT growth
60.86
294.52
-44.05
92.06
Net profit growth
7.64
2,885.46
-92.49
-1,844.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
13,751.27
7,572.94
1,626.98
1,316.08
1,055.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,751.27
7,572.94
1,626.98
1,316.08
1,055.71
Other Operating Income
16.21
21.62
7.94
7.73
3.21
Other Income
75.78
28.04
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pradip P Shah
Whole Time Director
Narendranath J Baliga
Non Executive Director
Ramkumar Dhruva
Independent Director
Shyamala Gopinath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manohar Kamath
Whole-time Director
ANIL KUMAR CHOUDHARY
Managing Director
Alexander Gerding
Independent Director
B N Vakil
Independent Director
Sonia Singh
Non Executive Director
Marcelo Rocha Lu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BASF India Ltd
Summary
BASF India Limited is a leading transnational company in the Indian chemical industry. The companys portfolio is organized into 6 segments: Agricultural Solutions, Materials, Industrial solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Chemicals. The products manufactured by the company serve several sectors including agriculture, automotive, pharmaceuticals, construction, consumer durables, consumer care, paper and paints.The Agricultural Solutions business includes products for crop protection like insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. The Performance Products segment includes the Performance Chemicals, Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health products and Paper Chemicals businesses. The Chemicals segment includes Intermediates, Petrochemicals & Monomers. The Functional Materials & Solutions segment comprises of Coatings, Construction Chemicals, Performance Materials and Process Catalyst businesses.BASF India Ltd, the flagship company of the BASF Group in India was incorporated as R A Cole Pvt Ltd in May 13, 1943 and the name was changed to Indoplast Ltd in January, 1963. The Company got their present name in September 1967. It signed an agreement with BASF AG for manufacturing of new products during the year 2002 and 2004.Cyanamid Agro Ltd was merged with the company with effective from April 1, 2001. In the line of global arrangement between Bayer CorpScience AG and BASF AG, the company acquired the Fipronil activities and
Read More
The BASF India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5311.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BASF India Ltd is ₹22992.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BASF India Ltd is 36.79 and 6.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BASF India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BASF India Ltd is ₹2868 and ₹8750 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BASF India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.13%, 3 Years at 21.92%, 1 Year at 78.73%, 6 Month at 2.29%, 3 Month at -32.91% and 1 Month at -4.02%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.