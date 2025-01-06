iifl-logo-icon 1
BASF India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,350.8
(-1.67%)
Jan 6, 2025

BASF India FINANCIALS

BASF India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

747.35

437.87

37.11

102.46

Depreciation

-170.57

-173.92

-180.06

-153.39

Tax paid

-165.08

-287.35

13.86

-14.53

Working capital

328.56

192.39

-130.71

-113.73

Other operating items

Operating

740.27

168.99

-259.8

-179.19

Capital expenditure

94.68

34.55

8.63

65.78

Free cash flow

834.95

203.55

-251.17

-113.41

Equity raised

3,440.81

2,390.94

2,482.77

2,126.05

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

407.38

1,107.6

1,689.43

2,142.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

12.99

Net in cash

4,683.14

3,702.09

3,921.03

4,167.87

