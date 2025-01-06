BASF India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
747.35
437.87
37.11
102.46
Depreciation
-170.57
-173.92
-180.06
-153.39
Tax paid
-165.08
-287.35
13.86
-14.53
Working capital
328.56
192.39
-130.71
-113.73
Other operating items
Operating
740.27
168.99
-259.8
-179.19
Capital expenditure
94.68
34.55
8.63
65.78
Free cash flow
834.95
203.55
-251.17
-113.41
Equity raised
3,440.81
2,390.94
2,482.77
2,126.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
407.38
1,107.6
1,689.43
2,142.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
12.99
Net in cash
4,683.14
3,702.09
3,921.03
4,167.87
